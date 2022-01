“It’s a challenge for clever women, they overanalyse when they need to just relax and trust their partner,” sighed Viktoriya. As she pulled me into a waltz position, I couldn’t help but analyse whether I was overanalysing. Was I exaggerating the tiptoe-bend motion because I was overthinking it? If I didn’t assess the situation to some degree – Viktoriya’s average length of stride, the slight stiffening in her resolve before she led us into a turn – would I not start making errors? In theory, as someone who practises classical ballet four times a week, I should have been in my element. In truth, the control-freakish precision of ballet is a world away from the co-ordinated conviviality of social partner dancing. The latter terrifies me.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO