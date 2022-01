The Cleveland Cavaliers are riding the roller coaster of emotions this season, with the breakouts of their young core and key wins coming alongside player absences and devastating injuries. Just this week Evan Mobley cleared health and safety protocols the same day that Darius Garland went in. Later that same day the Cavs went up 20 on the New Orleans Pelicans despite missing multiple key players, but then gave up the lead and potentially lost Ricky Rubio to a serious knee injury.

