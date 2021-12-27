ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptick In Travel At SMF The Day After Christmas

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An uptick in travelers, especially compared to last year, is expected to last through next week. We’re in the middle of a busy holiday travel season at the Sacramento International Airport.

There’s been a steady flow of cars into the departures terminal on Sunday.

Many families head home after the holidays with the luggage they brought and a few extra presents in their carry-ons.

The same types of delays and cancelations seen nationally due to weather and COVID-19 staffing shortages haven’t plagued sac airport.

Instead, issues here stem from planes coming from or going to Seattle. Those were either delayed by upwards of a couple of hours or canceled entirely.

Minneapolis and Boise are also two spots that showed delays for Sacramento travelers.

The airport expects to see 16 thousand travelers a day through January 3rd. That is about 85 percent of travelers in 2019, before the pandemic.

Things are coming back and it shows.

“It wasn’t too bad for us, we got plane tickets pretty easily, airport in Denver was a little crazy, but other than that it was ok,” said one of the travelers.

Right now we’ve seen an uptick of arrivals for flights tonight.

Also on the minds of travelers coming and going tonight: the omicron variant.

