ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Six Injured After 20 Car Pile-Up Near Reno

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GerkF_0dWRsHk000

RENO (CBS13) — Six people are hurt after a 20 car pile-up by the Nevada state line near Reno.

Snow, ice, and high winds are causing white-out conditions in Washoe valley.

The cars piled up on highway 395 are something out of a disaster film.

The Truckee Fire Department says 50 miles per hour winds prompted the highway to close. They say at least six people were taken to the hospital.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

WB I-80 Back Open After Jackknifed Big Rig Blocked Road Near Nevada Border

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night into Friday, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said. According to the CHP, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were blocked west of Farad close to the border. Gonna be one of those kind of nights I see. This one is going to take a bit to clean up. I-80 westbound will be shut down indefinitely at the Nevada State Line till we get this cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/0WCmEnf76z — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 31, 2021 While Caltrans said there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways, the crash was cleared a little before 5 a.m. Friday. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Keep Flames From Raging Garage Fire From Spreading To Arden Arcade Home

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Crews were able to keep the flames from a large fire isolated to an Arden Arcade home’s garage. Scene of the garage fire along La Sierra Drive. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) The fire started around 4 a.m. Thursday along La Sierra Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the garage. Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to isolate the fire to the garage. The garage suffered substantial damage, but firefighters say the rest of the home only suffered minor smoke and water damage. No residents were home at the time of the...
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Power Comes Back On Slowly in Parts of Placer County Impacting Seniors

COLFAX (CBS13) — “They have a warming center, but I’m disabled and can’t get there,” said Diane Swendner. After nearly five days without power, Swendner decided to stick it out. “The power came on last night for just a little while and then went right back off,” she said. So she hunkered down again. “In bed [is] the only warm place with lots of warm covers and my blanket from Minnesota that’s from a wool mill,” she said. She couldn’t get to her car to charge her phone because it was piled high with snow and her breathing machine wasn’t working. “The fire dept was...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Washoe City, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Accidents
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Foresthill Woman Trapped After Tree Falls On House In Snowstorm

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — The Placer County community of Foresthill is in survival mode right now. The power is out and downed trees have left the area looking like more of a disaster zone. So much snow had fallen so fast, first responders could not get to people calling for help while being trapped in their own homes. Four separate oak trees fell on a Foresthill home on Bellwood Court with a family sleeping inside. The living room ceiling was left with a giant hole and the broken beams and Insulation exposed. Becky Cody is staying in a nearby motel now. She lives in the home...
FORESTHILL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Sees Power Restored To Some, Others Still Wait With No Running Water

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — In Nevada County, there was a powerful surprise for some residents and business owners. Pacific Gas and Electric restored power for some on Thursday for the time since a massive snowstorm knocked it out Sunday night. PG&E reports Nevada County still had around 16,000 customers without power Thursday night. In the more rural areas of the county, trees were down, lines are down, and the power outage in some areas means no plumbing and no water for households running off wells. For some, the snow is a main resource. Ross and Tami Crary have lived in Nevada County for decades and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Injured In Head-On Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Carmichael Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Just before 6 p.m., Metro Fire said the collision happened in the area of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road. This was a 2 vehicle head on collision, 5 total patients all transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/92Zz2NIeti — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2021 At this time, it is unclear what the conditions of each person are. However, Metro Fire said all fiver were taken to area hospitals. A photo from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to both vehicles involved. No further information was released.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Year’s Eve Tourism In Tahoe A Concern For Locals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Living along Highway 50 has not been easy this year due to the devastating Caldor Fire and now a major snowstorm causing power outages, fuel shortages and stress around the holiday season. With New Year’s Eve here, neighbors in El Dorado County are concerned tourism will prevent recovery efforts. “We live a hard life up here,” said Tiffany Halsey. Her family was just starting to recover from the Caldor Fire, and winter storms caused another obstacle. “It’s hard being displaced,” Halsey said. Last week’s snowstorm set the family back. “I’m still out of power,” she said. Once again, the community of Pollock Pines is...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Accident
CBS Sacramento

‘They All Check Up On Each Other’: Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Pollock Pines After Heavy Snow, Power Outages

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — With the record snowfall comes the reality: it needs to move. So Pollock Pines neighbors are helping each other dig out. Austin Merick and his roommate Garrett were in front of Bob and Carol Velek’s home on Thursday, using a skid-steer to plow snow. “I just do it to keep the neighborhood positive,” said Merick. They take turns. “I have just been driving around,” said Garrett. City and county crews are doing what they can to clear area roadways. “The snow plow can’t make it down there because the tree is laying over the power lines,” said Terry Lake, another Pollock Pines resident. Tens...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested After West Sacramento Organized Retail Thefts Investigation; 678 Bottles Of Booze Seized

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have busted a large organized retail theft scheme that is linked to over $6,000 in stolen merchandise. Some of the stolen items seized by detectives. (Credit: West Sacramento Police Department) West Sacramento police say their detectives started investigating after a Home Depot store in the city was hit by a theft. Investigators were quickly able to link three suspects to a larger crime spree that has hit other stores – like Lowe’s, Safeway, Raley’s, Rite Aid and CVS – across the Sacramento region. The Special Investigations Unit started surveillance of the suspects, watching them hit three other stores in Sacramento. One of those thefts saw nearly $700 worth of merchandise taken, investigators say. In total, detectives believe the suspects are linked to at least 20 thefts totaling more than $6,000. Detectives say the three suspects have been arrested and are now in custody at Yolo County Jail. Their names have not been released. A known fence location was also raided last week by detectives, West Sacramento police say. A total of 678 bottles of alcohol and 406 bottles of liquid cold medicine were seized, along with other items.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Apparent Targeted Shooting In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Thursday afternoon. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting along the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Deputies responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. Deputies started first aid until medics arrived, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Matthew Stephen Traverso, 37, of Sacramento. An investigation is now underway. Detectives have interviewed witnesses believe the shooting was targeted. No details about any possible suspect have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80 And Highway 50 Are Open With Chain Controls, But Officials Are Urging People To Stay Home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — While the major Sierra highways are back open as of Wednesday morning, officials are urging people to stay home to keep traffic to a minimum. Both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 were reopened on Tuesday after being closed since the holiday weekend. Chain controls are in effect from Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Pair Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converter From Work Truck At North Auburn Storage Lot

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves in North Auburn. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of Dec. 22, a caller reported seeing a suspicious-looking vehicle driving around a mini storage lot along Shale Ridge Lane. Deputies responded and pulled the car over, finding two people – Auburn resident Jason Russell Shepherd and Sacramento resident Melissa Anne McCoy, both 43 – inside. With McCoy having an active warrant out for her arrest in Sacramento County, deputies soon searched the car. Inside, deputies say they found a catalytic converter and suspected burglary tools. About 4 pounds of marijuana were also found in plain view, along with a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. Further, deputies say they found a list of catalytic converter target locations. A check of surveillance video at the lot showed the pair stealing a catalytic converter from a work truck, the sheriff’s office says. Shepherd and McCoy have since been arrested and are facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, and conspiracy among other charges.
NORTH AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
CBS Sacramento

45 Pounds Of Meth Found In Car Stolen From California During Traffic Stop In Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (AP/CBS13) — Deputies in Nebraska made a surprising find after stopping a tractor-trailer — 45 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a stolen vehicle being hauled by the semi. The incident happened Dec. 17 but was announced in a news release from the Seward County Sheriff on Tuesday. Deputies stopped the semi that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit. Deputies unloaded a 2021 Infiniti SUV for further inspection and found five pounds of methamphetamine in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $315,000, the sheriff said. Further inspection revealed the Infiniti had been stolen in California. An investigation is continuing with the help of federal agencies, the sheriff said. Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Now Is Not the Time’: Colfax Officials Ask Snow-Goers To Think Before They Travel

COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax Mayor Pro Tem Marnie Mendoza says heavy traffic up I-80 is hampering efforts to get the city back on its feet. “What [travelers] have to remember is that this is our backyard,” she tells CBS13. “And when they’re coming up here and blocking the freeways, we can’t have emergency services get to where they need to go.” Most of Colfax lost power December 26 after record-breaking snow toppled trees, which took down power lines with them. Many residents are still stuck in their homes, however, officials said power was restored for the downtown area Thursday afternoon. for businesses...
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. #TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Customer Alerts Show Power May Be Out Until Jan. 10 In Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — A snowstorm power struggle: PG&E is sending alerts out to customers in some hard hit areas, saying the power could be out not just days longer, but weeks longer. In Pollock Pines, PG&E sent texts to customers that power may not be back on until the second week of January. Snow is piled high in Pollock Pines – cars are covered and so are mailboxes belonging to homes stuck deep behind long, unplowed driveways. On Wednesday, PG&E sent out an alert to 2,400 Pollock Pines customers. The utility says crews won’t be on site until Jan. 10, 2022. In Colfax,...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tens Of Thousands Powerless As Snow Piles Up In Placer, Nevada Counties

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — In Nevada and Placer Counties, tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers have been left powerless as temperatures drop and more severe weather comes our way. One local fire district is calling for a local emergency declaration because first responders are having so much trouble getting to calls for service. The heavy snow coming down is hitting foothill communities with a knockout punch, snapping trees and downing power lines. Snow plows were busy keeping roads clear as Nevada City and Grass Valley streets were left in the dark. PG&E crews could be seen assessing the damage block...
CBS Sacramento

‘Concerned My Brother’s Not Coming Home’: Family Battles To Remain Hopeful In Search For Missing Skier At Northstar

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — As search and rescue teams at Northstar ski resort battle time and extreme weather trying to locate a missing skier, the family battles to keep hope alive. Rory Angelotta, 43, from Truckee, has been missing for two days. Kelsey Angelotta and her brother Rory Angelotta (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) “We don’t know if he’s walking around or if he’s hunkered down in a snow cave, or if he’s injured, or buried,” said sister Kelsey Angelotta, who refuses to believe the worst. She added, “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us but we’re still very hopeful.” An avid skier,...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy