Six Injured After 20 Car Pile-Up Near Reno

RENO (CBS13) — Six people are hurt after a 20 car pile-up by the Nevada state line near Reno.

Snow, ice, and high winds are causing white-out conditions in Washoe valley.

The cars piled up on highway 395 are something out of a disaster film.

The Truckee Fire Department says 50 miles per hour winds prompted the highway to close. They say at least six people were taken to the hospital.