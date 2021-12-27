ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

5 puppies abandoned at convenient store Christmas night; officers adopt 4, employee takes 1

By Shannon Becker
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or99g_0dWRrz6P00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st and Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.

“Last night someone left five puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to a release from TPD.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sG5LL_0dWRrz6P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XluHx_0dWRrz6P00

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, four of the officers immediately adopted four of the puppies and the fifth went home with the QT employee.”

Army veteran gets Christmas present sooner than expected

The Tulsa Police ask if you are looking for a pet, to consider “adopt don’t shop. There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”

“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX31 Denver

Woman kidnapped in Aurora found shot dead in Douglas County

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a woman kidnapped in Aurora was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Douglas County, and three suspects from Wyoming are in police custody. Shantel Edlund, 43, and Leo Van Buskirk, 23, both of Sheridan, along with Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, face counts of first-degree kidnapping and […]
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Night#Puppies#Abandoned Pets#Weather#Qt#Mingo Valley Division#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Army
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy