ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Clovis man identified as body found in Millerton Lake, officials say

By Gabe Salazar, Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e79sS_0dWRrr2b00

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body recovered from Millerton Lake on Sunday has been confirmed to be the diver who went missing on Christmas Eve, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the Meadow Campground area of Millerton Lake after it was reported that had a diver had disappeared while he was diving by himself that afternoon .

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived at the lake and began combing through the surrounding area for the missing diver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJFl2_0dWRrr2b00
The area of Millerton Lake where the diver went missing.

“After it got dark, the next morning in daylight we came back out, we brought our divers and boat units out to check in the area with sonar equipment,” explained Madera County Sheriff’s Commander Jason Clark.  “We weren’t able to locate anything so we request assistance from other agencies, they brought out their boats to assist us today.”

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says the body of the diver, identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm of Clovis, was recovered from the water in the Meadows area.

Investigators are now looking into the events leading up to Helm’s death.

“It’s too early to make a statement, we don’t know until the investigation is complete,” said Clark.

Officials are urging visitors to be extra cautious as more people are expected to turn out on lakes for the new year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Dog death investigation underway in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a dog’s death in Tulare County is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted around 2:00 p.m. to a report of a dog that was killed outside of Ducor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on 800-808-0488. Tips can […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after man killed in Christmas Eve assault in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following the death of a 21-year-old who was assaulted on Christmas Eve – and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Thursday morning, police say. According to the Visalia Police Department, Joshua Ryan Portillo was identified following numerous tips received. Detectives were able to identify Portillo […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in Merced on Thursday. According to the Merced Police Department, a call about gunshots heard was received shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of W Street. Officers arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds outside […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2021 Crime Trends: Fresno County sees alarming spike in vehicle part thefts, homicides increase in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Law enforcement officials are looking back at 2021 and are noticing some concerning crime trends across the Central Valley. It’s not just one particular trend that’s concerning officials with both the Clovis Police Department and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office, but they say there are a few trends with theft they’re […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millerton Lake#Weather#Sonar#Ksee Kgpe#The Sheriff S Office
YourCentralValley.com

Grapevine is back open, CHP escorting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans. The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions. CHP will begin by escorting drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters rescue two people from burning home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now recovering after firefighters saved them from a house fire on Wednesday night. Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Millbrook and Swift avenues for a report of a fire alarm going off inside of a home. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 26-year-old man shot by police in Fresno named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man shot by police near a Fresno park last week was identified by the police department. In a statement released Tuesday, department officials stated that 26-year-old Ryan Brooks was the person who on Dec. 22 allegedly brandished a firearm near Fort Washington and Friant roads and said that he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Police warn of dangers of New Year celebratory gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Each year in Fresno, thousands of rounds are fired off to ring in the New Year, but officials are warning against the celebratory gunfire, saying it is dangerous and comes with many consequences. “It went through my roof my ceiling, and then landed on my carpet about eight feet from me,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Bait trailer leads agents to cash and meth stash

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Merced County operation using a so-called bait trailer led investigators with Merced County’s District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash, according to the DA’s office. Investigators say the bait trailer was left on private farm property in July and was equipped with several […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire forces 13 out of their homes in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an apartment complex in Fresno left the building’s 13 residents temporarily without a home on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Holland avenues. Firefighters from both Fresno and Clovis fire departments worked together to extinguish the fire […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy