Hanyu seals Olympic berth with Japan championships win

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - Globe Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - March 25, 2021 Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan during the men's short program Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via REUTERS

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu booked his place at the Beijing Winter Games by defending his singles crown at the Japanese national championships with a superb display in which he almost became the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition.

Hanyu, who won Olympic figure skating gold at Sochi and Pyeongchang, last competed at the World Team Trophy in April after missing the Grand Prix season due to a right ankle injury.

The 27-year-old grabbed the lead in Saitama by scoring 111.31 in the short programme on Friday before posting 211.05 in his free skate on Sunday for a 322.36 total.

Pyeongchang silver medallist Shoma Uno was again runner-up, finishing with a personal best of 295.82 while 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama scored 292.41 to finish third.

Hanyu attempted a quadruple axel in competition for the first time but landed on two feet and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel. He said he was pleased with his performance, which included three other quad jumps.

"I'm honestly relieved," Hanyu was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

"I felt as though I was about to cry even before the six-minute warm-up."

Six-times national champion Hanyu said he would keep practising the quadruple axel with the aim of landing it in competition after nailing it in training last week.

The Beijing Games run from Feb. 4-20.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Ricky Ponting labels England the worst team he’s seen tour Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has labelled England’s ragtag bunch the worst performing team to tour Down Under following their humbling Ashes campaign.Australia have guaranteed retention of the urn inside 12 days of cricket – England spent longer in quarantine before the start of the tour – as an innings-and-14-run win at Melbourne moved them into an unassailable 3-0 lead.The tourists’ collapse to 68 all out in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test was labelled “embarrassing” by a couple of former players and Ponting believes many of their batters are not up to scratch at the highest...
SPORTS
