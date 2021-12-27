The Rant! December 26th
It's time to rant!
It's bowl week for OU and OSU, and we have a full preview of the Alamo Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.
Cayden and Chris break down the storylines and biggest keys for both games, and recap TU's impressive win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0