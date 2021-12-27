ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rant! December 26th

By KJRH Digital
 5 days ago
It's time to rant!

It's bowl week for OU and OSU, and we have a full preview of the Alamo Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.

Cayden and Chris break down the storylines and biggest keys for both games, and recap TU's impressive win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

IN THIS ARTICLE
