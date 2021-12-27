Garage fire in La Mesa leaves three displaced

Three people were uninjured, but displaced, by a fire in a home's garage Sunday, a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said a report came in at 5:15 a.m. of a fire in a single-story home at 1631 69th St. in Lemon Grove.

"When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire in an attached garage and they knocked the fire down pretty quickly within just a few minutes," said the dispatcher. "The three occupants were already outside of the home."

The occupants of the home were not identified.

Two battalion chiefs, four fire engines and a fire truck responded to the blaze. The city of San Diego Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and damage estimates were not immediately available.