Steelers notebook: After quiet game, T.J. Watt mum on possible rib injury

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Chiefs tight end Blake Bell catches a pass as Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick give chase during the first half Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Watt finished with one tackle.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after setting the franchise’s single-season sacks record, T.J. Watt was invisible for much of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

An injury to his ribs might have been a contributing factor to Watt finishing with just one tackle and no quarterback pressures.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Watt has been dealing with cracked ribs.

Watt and coach Mike Tomlin didn’t specifically address whether the outside linebacker has a rib injury.

“He’s dealing with a minor injury that wasn’t going to limit his play or prevent him from playing,” Tomlin said.

Watt was not listed on the official injury report the Steelers are required by the NFL to file each week.

“Just dealing with some minor stuff,” Watt said. “I’ve got to fight through it.”

Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith had the Steelers’ sacks of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was only hit three times on 32 dropbacks. Watt again faced double-teaming from the Chiefs.

“I get chipped every week,” he said. “There were just some minor things I was trying to get through.”

The Steelers finished the game without two of their starting offensive linemen. Right guard Trai Turner exited with a knee injury, and center Kendrick Green injured his calf.

Dirty look

With the Steelers trailing by 30 points in the third quarter, Ray-Ray McCloud caught an 8-yard pass for a first down at the Kansas City 23. He turned toward the end zone with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed standing in front of him.

The gesture earned McCloud a 15-yard taunting penalty. Unlike the taunting penalty Chase Claypool received in Minnesota, this call didn’t earn McCloud a seat on the bench.

“I categorically disagreed with it,” Tomlin said. “I thought Ray-Ray was signaling first down. He turned around to do so, and the guy happened to be there. I think we have to exercise some common sense.”

Best leg forward

Signed to a contract about 24 hours earlier, Corliss Waitman made his NFL debut against the Chiefs. He averaged a net of 41.5 yards on two punts. His second attempt traveled 63 yards and rolled into the end zone.

Waitman also served as the holder for Chris Boswell, whose first field-goal try, from 36 yards was wide left.

Waitman was signed to fill in for rookie Pressley Harvin III, who did not make the trip after his father died on Christmas. The Steelers also added punter Cameron Nizialek, but went with Waitman, who spent the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad.

“We had some exposure to Corliss,” Tomlin said. “He had been part of our program and had a relationship with Boz. I thought Corliss did a solid job, and we’re appreciative of his efforts.”

Inactives

The inactives list included linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Chris Wormley and No. 3 quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Freiermuth missed the game because of a concussion, and Wormley sat out with a groin injury.

With Freiermuth sidelined, the Steelers started Zach Gentry and had Kevin Rader as the backup tight end. Rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk started in place of Wormley.

The backup offensive linemen were tackle guard Joe Haeg, center/guard J.C. Hassenauer and guard Rashaad Coward, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Haeg filled in for Turner in the fourth quarter, and Hassenauer replaced Green.

The Steelers had five players on the reserve/covid list: right tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen.

Robert Spillane started in place of Bush. Allen had been getting snaps as the dime linebacker. Ulysees Gilbert III saw some playing time there, his first defensive snaps of the season.

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
