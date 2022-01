SALT LAKE CITY – During his senior year of college, Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight developed an algorithm that can help people pack for trips. "We all know the hardest part of starting that packing journey is figuring out what you're going to wear," Knight said Friday. "That's pretty much what the packing algorithm does for you. It incorporates location, weather … it'll give me an outfit based on the weather and I can go from that."

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO