6 cocktail recipes to make your New Year’s eve party unforgettable

By Matt Fleming, BestReviews
York News-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re an amateur mixologist or a certified...

yorknewstimes.com

wypr.org

New Year's Eve the art of holiday parties

In a couple days we'll be bidding farewell to the challenging year of 2021 and welcoming the New Year. I think quite a few of us will be hosting or attending small get-togethers with well-vaccinated friends, and the question always arises: what should be eat? Our friend Chef Jerry Pellegrino, has a whole passel of tips for our listeners.
CELEBRATIONS
KGUN 9

Cranberry Apple Sangria Is A Fruity, Festive Cocktail For Your New Year’s Eve Bash

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Festive drinks abound at this time of year, from midday mimosas to afternoon egg...
DRINKS
mountainstatesman.com

Ways to make your New Year’s Eve celebration easy and fun

GRAFTON—Ella Fitzgerald posed a good question, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” As the holiday season begins to wind down, folks start to plan out their New Year’s Eve celebrations. One of the first items to address is staying in and ringing in the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Britons shun big New Year’s Eve bashes for small, intimate dinner parties

New Year’s Eve is usually marked by parties and celebrations, filled with drinking, dancing and plenty of festive cheer.But this year, Britons seem to be eschewing the big bashes for smaller, more “intimate” dinner parties featuring plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes.According to Waitrose, searches for New Year’s Eve recipes have surged by 160 per cent on the retailer’s website, while searches for dinner party recipes have risen by 400 per cent in the past two weeks.Data released by the supermarket also showed that shoppers are not skimping out on celebratory drinks to mark the occasion, as sales of champagne...
RECIPES
WTAJ

New Year’s Eve Cocktails with Defiant Distillery

MCVEYTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Defiant Distillery is “a micro-distillery with big ambitions.” All of their small-batch, handcrafted, spirits are made on their property in McVeytown, Pennsylvania. With fun names and delicious flavors perfect for blending, you can add these spirits to any drink and whip up an easy cocktail!
MCVEYTOWN, PA
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Sites Are Delivering Booze to Your Door for New Year’s Eve

If you’ve found yourself reaching for booze to get you through the last year, you’re not alone. Research has shown a huge spike in online alcohol sales in 2021, as people tap into subscription sites and delivery services to have beer, wine, and liquor shipped directly to their doors. If you’re hosting in-person parties and gatherings again, consider getting your favorite celebrity tequila, spirit or bottle of wine delivered in a safe and convenient way. Drizly, an alcohol delivery service that touts drop-offs in 60 minutes or less, reports that sales were up a whopping 437% since last summer, compared to what...
DRINKS
TODAY.com

30 New Year's Eve dinner recipes

One of the best parts about celebrating a new year is enjoying wonderful food. Whether throwing a small soiree for friends, watching the ball drop with the kids for a fun slumber party or enjoying an intimate evening of romance or self-care, a nourishing dinner is an excellent way to end the year with a bang.
RECIPES
SPY

Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The perfect chocolate cake recipe for lazy people

For your eating pleasure, I spent weeks testing different variations of chocolate cake. I knew what I wanted: something wonderfully moist, a touch bitter, light, quick to make and beautiful,” says chef and food writer Ravneet Gill.“The perfect lazy person’s cake. It had to be a gleaming beauty that looked like you’d spent forever on it, when in reality it involved very little effort. We make this cake for people we care about, but don’t have much time for. Fringe friends, you might say.”LPC (Lazy Person’s Cake)Makes: a 20cm cakeIngredients:For the wet cake mix:175ml olive oil, not overly strong, plus...
RECIPES
Centre Daily

6 recipes to make your New Year’s Eve party festive

Perfection is usually impossible to attain, but a perfect New Year’s Eve party is actually pretty easy to have. First, you need a critical mass of people, so your guests can freely circulate among themselves without any one of them having to spend too much time stuck talking to the guy whose only interest is antique telephones.
RECIPES

