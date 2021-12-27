ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police seek man accused of slashing woman multiple times in Bronx apartment building

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police are on the hunt for a man who slashed a woman multiple times inside a Bronx apartment building Thursday night.

They say it happened at 485 East 180th Street after 9 p.m. In surveillance video, police say the suspect is seen march up the stairs to a door and try to kick it open.

Police say he's seen coming face-to-face with a 48-year-old woman and got into a verbal argument with her over her roommate. They say the man is then seen taking out a box cutter and slashes the woman more than 10 times across her face and hands.

The woman is seen extending her arm to protect herself. The suspect is then seen walking back down the stairs.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black beanie and a full black outfit. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

