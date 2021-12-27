ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England shake off Covid scares to snare three Australian wickets

By Rory Dollard
 5 days ago

England’s bowlers brushed off a chaotic morning of Covid scares to hit back with three Australian wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Ollie Robinson Mark Wood and James Anderson all made breakthroughs at the MCG as they kept the hosts to 131 for four defending their own underpowered total of 185.

For once it was Marcus Harris causing England the most problems, with the under-pressure opener unbeaten on 48 at the lunch break.

Play was delayed by half-an-hour when it emerged that four of the wider touring party – two from the backroom staff and two family members – returned positive rapid antigen tests, delaying England’s arrival.

The game was given the green light to continue after the England playing XI all tested negative to provide some cause for good cheer after a dreadful opening day in Melbourne.

Australia resumed on 61 for one, with Harris and nightwatch Nathan Lyon adding 15 to their total before the tailender’s impatience cost him. He aimed a booming drive at Robinson and sent a thick edge through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to get the tourists on the board.

That brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease, fresh from unseating England captain Joe Root as the world’s number one batter. His chances of holding the top spot took a dent when he fell for one, nicking a rapid delivery from the energetic Wood before Root pouched the catch at first slip.

England have struggled to keep a leash on Labuschagne in the past two series and were visibly thrilled to see the back of him.

Steve Smith is another painfully familiar foe, who has averaged over 100 in the previous two Ashes series, but he also found the bowling attack uncomfortable. He had just five to his name when he inside edged Anderson into his pad, leaving Buttler with a fiendishly difficult leg-side catch that he was unable to take.

England must have had their hearts in their mouths given Smith’s record against them, but Anderson continued to cause him problems and got his man for 16 – nipping one in off the seam and drawing the drag-on.

The 39-year-old was exemplary through the middle of the session, conceding just one run in six overs of precise work. At the other end Ben Stokes thought he had Harris lbw for 36, but the opener was saved by a sliver of bat and a judicious call for DRS.

Harris approached what would be a first half-century since January 2019 but could not get over the line before lunch, while Travis Head was given a gentle welcome in a tired one-over spell from Robinson.

Thousands head out to ring in new year in England as Covid restrictions leave celebrations muted elsewhere

Thousands of revellers headed out to ring in the new year in England, while Covid restrictions left celebrations more muted elsewhere in the UK.Partygoers descended on city centres in their droves to enjoy the mildest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures hitting more than 15C in some parts.London’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for the second year running becauee of rising coronavirus cases, but a smaller display with drones was broadcast at midnight near the city’s landmarks.The BBC broadcast of the event featured Hamilton actor Giles Terera performing a poem by Thomas Roberts reflecting on the country’s recent achievements.Across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the...
WORLD
England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
Ashes are a wake-up call for England’s batters, says Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe believes England’s under-performing batters have been handed “a wake-up call” by their Ashes travails and has already begun the work of rebuilding their techniques.With head coach Chris Silverwood in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the touring camp, Thorpe will step up from his assistant role to take charge of the New Year Test in Sydney.At 3-0 down, the series and the urn are long gone but there are no hiding places for a batting unit that has been ruthlessly exposed by Australia’s high-class pace attack.No England player has made a century in the series, with captain...
SPORTS
Undisputed Josh Taylor and peerless Rangers among Scottish highlights of 2021

The pandemic continued to affect sport in 2021 but there were still a number of notable achievements from Scottish teams and individuals.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 12 success stories from across the sporting world.St Johnstone make historyThe Perth side trebled their major trophy count this year with Betfred Cup success against Livingston and a Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibernian. To complete the fairy tale, defender Shaun Rooney hit the winner in both Hampden finals.Josh Taylor triumphant#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/CXRKARMbWS— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 25, 2021The Prestonpans boxer fought only once in 2021 but made more history in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
SPORTS
