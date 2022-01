Good news and animals are things that we love, right? We all love good news, come on. This is just a nice pot of good news from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter after a week of their "Empty The Shelter" promotion with Bissell. Bissell does amazing work with these Empty The Shelter events across the country where they help cut down the adoption costs to urge people looking to add a new four-legged member to their family, can, at a lower cost than normal.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO