DALLAS — We all know the phrase "Christmas in July." Now, we can say we've lived through "July on Christmas," almost quite literally. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking a Christmas Day record for North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The previous mark was 80 degrees, set in 2016. (For the record, the all-time low was 18, in 1983. We easily cleared that.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO