The NBA isn’t new to Derrick Walton Jr. He’s been here before, though in short stints and with a couple of different teams. Walton’s ticket back to an NBA roster is on a 10-day contract because of the Pistons’ surge of players in the league’s health and safety protocols. It’s something of an emergency call-up, as all of their point guards were sidelined and Walton, who had been playing well for the Motor City Cruise in the G League, was a logical choice.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO