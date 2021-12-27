ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

By Tracy Bloom
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shRlY_0dWRoQ0n00

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department.

Books to read in the new year

“He was pulled from the water suffering from an apparent shark attack,” the statement said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or his age.

No additional details about the deadly incident have been released amid the investigation, which is being conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office and California State Parks representatives, according to police.

While local beaches remain open, beachgoers have been ordered not to go into the water for a 24-hour period.

Shark attacks in California are extremely rare, with about 199 such incidents reported since the 1950s, figures from the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife showed. They resulted in 14 fatalities and 107 injuries, according to the data, which was last updated this past August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Morro Bay, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Accidents
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Christmas Eve#Surfer#Accident#California State Parks#Morro Bay Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy