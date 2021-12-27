ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rockford native, Jaguars running back James Robinson suffers torn Achilles injury

By David Greenberg
 5 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WTVO/WQRF) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered an Achilles tendon injury on a day when several NFL teams were missing multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols.

Robinson left the Jaguars game against the New York Jets on Sunday in the first quarter after suffering a non-contact injury. Robinson was carted off the field and did not return. It was later confirmed by the Jags interim head coach Darrell Bevell that Robinson tore his Achilles, ending his 2021 season.

“It’s really unfortunate that we lose a player of James’ caliber,” said Bevell. “He’s such a rock for us, really on our team as well as the offense. When one of your bell-cows goes down it’s a tough blow.”

