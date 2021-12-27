ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I quit an accountancy career to be a prison officer

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a job, there are plenty in prisons, according to recent figures, with almost 1,000 prison officer positions on offer in the UK at the end of November. But with a record number of officers leaving, according to their union, who will fill these roles?. "We...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: ICU nurse cried for two hours after shift

An ICU nurse who left her job has said the pressure of working on the ward during the Covid pandemic left her crying for two hours after her shift finished. Fern Osborne, 30, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said she would feel ill with anxiety when the time came to go to work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog breeders offering to mutilate puppies as part of social media trend

Some dog breeders are offering to “crop” the ears of puppies to keep up with demand driven by social media, a BBC investigation has found.The mutilating procedure involves cutting part of the American Bully breed’s ear flap to create a pointed look. The practice has been banned in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act, making it illegal.The investigation revealed a number of breeders offered to clip the ears of puppies they believed they were selling to an interested buyer, who was actually an undercover BBC Wales journalist.One breeder, who was selling puppies for £13,000, said it was a “shame”...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Mixed-race family suffered years of racist abuse from neighbours

A family has described suffering years of racist abuse from neighbours that led to their son asking if he could be painted white. The couple and their two children, who live in the south of England, were forced to move from their home, schools and jobs, even fearing their house would be burned down.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH

