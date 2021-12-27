KU men’s basketball game canceled versus Harvard due to COVID-19

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas men’s basketball announced Sunday evening that its scheduled game against Harvard this Wednesday is canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Crimson’s program.

In addition to the positive tests, a university press release said that the cancellation also comes as a result of several injuries to Harvard players. KU is looking for an opponent to fill the void.

This is the second game that has been canceled for the Jayhawks this season, the other came last Tuesday against Colorado.

