ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU men’s basketball game canceled versus Harvard due to COVID-19

By Andrew Lind
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtyPb_0dWRmUTH00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Kansas men’s basketball announced Sunday evening that its scheduled game against Harvard this Wednesday is canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Crimson’s program.

In addition to the positive tests, a university press release said that the cancellation also comes as a result of several injuries to Harvard players. KU is looking for an opponent to fill the void.

This is the second game that has been canceled for the Jayhawks this season, the other came last Tuesday against Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Washburn wins three in a row

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball came out of the holiday break ready to score. The Ichabods beat Bethany College 71-50 Wednesday night to close their non-conference schedule. Bethany scored the opening basket, but Washburn answered with a 9-0 run. The Ichabods (4-7) limited the Swedes to five shot attempts in the first quarter. Washburn […]
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Colorado State
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Health
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Cotton Bowl Sign Is Going Viral

After years of Group of Five teams being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati finally got to represent the non-Power Five conferences against Alabama today. But their inaugural appearance hasn’t gone the way they hoped. Despite keeping the game a low-scoring affair, Cincinnati have not been able to...
CINCINNATI, OH
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Covid#Ku#Crimson#Jayhawks
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Travis Kelce Said

Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy