Washington Parish, LA

TPSO locates man who escaped parish jail

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Amite, La. (WAFB) - Clarence Gaten Jr., 38, is back behind bars after having escaped from Tangipahoa Parish jail. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gaten is now in custody...

WAFB

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive. Officials state that the shooting occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Investigators believe that the juvenile fired shots inside the residence striking his father and killing Muhammad Abdul Aziz. .
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies capture suspect who fled stolen vehicle

Pointe Coupee, La. (WAFB) - A car chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended with shots being fired over Christmas weekend in Pointe Coupee Parish. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle reported stolen on Saturday, Dec. 25 was seen the following day, on Sunday, Dec. 26, coming into the parish over the Audubon Bridge and traveling down La. Hwy. 10.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man for West Feliciana murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have made an arrest for the death of West Feliciana resident Richard Craig Martin. On Tuesday, Dec. 28, East Baton Rouge authorities arrested John Anthony Janik, 55, of Baton Rouge, for Martin’s murder using a warrant from West Feliciana Parish, according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Juveniles arrested in Zachary after vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department have arrested two juveniles following numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the Redwood Lakes Subdivision. Officials with Zachary Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Oak Avenue in regards to a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers arrived and observed a light colored sedan driving east on Redwood Lake Blvd. at a high rate of speed.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Police investigating fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they currently are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive. Few details are available at this time. The scene currently under investigation on East Brookstown Drive is near the scene of another fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday, Dec. 28.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing boy from Slaughter found safe

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - The missing 2-year-old boy from Slaughter has been found safe by East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputies. His father Orin Hollingsworth was also found. East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said he is pleased to announce that the missing child, Carson Hollingsworth, was found Tuesday night...
SLAUGHTER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

