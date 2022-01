Way back in July, well before this season started, I identified Auburn's Walker Kessler as the transfer likely to make the biggest impact at his new school. Turns out, I was wrong -- if only because the transfer making the biggest impact at his new school is Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe. But, either way, Kessler showed Wednesday that he can be a real difference-maker on both ends of the court by finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks in Auburn's 70-55 win over LSU.

AUBURN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO