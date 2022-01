The Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a prime example of a flat-out wire-to-wire domination. Even down one of their most potent weapons in TE Travis Kelce, the offensive unit managed to put together one of the most impressive showings to date with ruthless precision. They relied on the unsung heroes of their depth chart for major production in the process. One of the most influential players in the Week 16 win was fourth-year receiver Byron Pringle, who led the team in receiving yardage (75) and finished the day with two touchdowns to show for his monumental efforts.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO