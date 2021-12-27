Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (16-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-16) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021

Denver Nuggets 103, Los Angeles Clippers 100 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

My thoughts on the Nuggets 103-100 win over the Clippers, including:

-Jokić dominance but also efficiency concerns

-Rivers steps up in starting unit

-Bench hits huge first half threes

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Goodnight, Nuggets Nation.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight’s game reminded me of season opener at Golden State.

– Large deficit that reached nearly 20

– deficit erased very quickly (2nd quarter at GS, 3rd quarter vs DEN)

– Lead nearly at 10 early in 4th

– The drought

– MVP overwhelming

– Clippers lose by one possession – 1:19 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Pulled out the W in LA 🙌

Michael Singer @msinger

Reporting 101: Ask about the guy who had 26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Malone took Qs from myself & others a/b resiliency, Davon Reed, if the win was his best Xmas gift, Austin starting, Campazzo & the 4th Q defense. Joker? Never heard of him. – 12:51 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

You knew who was getting DPOG tonight…

😤 @Davon Reed pic.twitter.com/hw6aGDBAUE – 12:35 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic on Davon Reed: “He’s a warrior.”

Said he doesn’t make any excuses.

Jokic knows it’s not his decision re. Davon’s 10-day but joked if anyone’s good they can join the #Nuggets. – 12:29 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

In the seven minutes Facu was on the floor in the second half, the Nuggets scored zero points. – 12:19 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are now 4-0 in games that Davon Reed plays 15+ minutes and 12-16 in all other games.

Get this man a shiel–full-time contract. – 12:02 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The first player to record 25+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 5+ AST in back-to-back games since Charles Barkley in 1988 🤯

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/pRP1CT03Md – 11:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed said it’s been “transformative for my career” to have Michael Malone instill confidence in him and tell him he belongs. – 11:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Brandon Boston Jr. on the youngsters’ role with the short-handed Clippers: “We jell very good, we’re all in the same position. Try to help each other out, go out and play winning basketball.” – 11:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Davon Reed takes home the DPOG chain once again. – 11:50 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann on defending Jokic: “I don’t think there’s anyone like him in the league — how hard it is to gameplan for him. You don’t know what he’s gonna do … ” – 11:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann: “I was praying that it wasn’t going to get close, because they have a great closer. And we’re missing ours…” – 11:47 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann: “I was praying it wouldn’t get to a close game because they got a great closer” in Jokic. – 11:46 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann on Amir Coffey’s growth: “He’s learning, he’s been watching for a while and he’s been learning from the side … now it’s working out real well for him.” – 11:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says the final play was intended for Luke Kennard, a look over the top to him, but Denver took it away. – 11:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue says that Mann could be more aggressive while praising his feel for the game – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says the minutes that hurt them were when Jokic was off the floor in the first half, where the Clippers were outscored by 17 points in those 7 minutes.

Lue praising Rivers and Davon Reed repeatedly – 11:40 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on the turnaround tonight: “We did it with our defense, our bench came in and did a great job … thought our guys did a good job, we were in position to win the game.

“We had our chances, they came back … (Joker) was able to bring them home.” – 11:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets made 15/41 3s tonight.

It’s the 8th time Clippers have allowed 15+ 3s tonight… and they’re 1-7 in those games (the lone win was in Minnesota, where the Clippers trailed by 20 points) – 11:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

26, 22, 8, 3, 2 tonight alone.

these Jokic box scores this month are nuts. pic.twitter.com/UGttXkcqiv – 11:34 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

LOCKED DOWN

🔒 @Davon Reed 🔒 pic.twitter.com/QMvlbkrVuD – 11:33 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We are in the Winner’s Lounge. Finally. Exhale and come join us.

✅ Jokic sets a new Nuggets record

✅ Davon Reed shines

✅ Austin Rivers hits some big shots

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Winner’s Lounge with @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @Duvalier Johnson and me.

– Jokic’s B2B 20-20 games

– Big shot Austin Rivers

– Davon Reed steps up

youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:31 PM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

A spirited effort by the Clippers in a narrow 3-point loss to Denver tonight. The Nuggets were down to one star in Jokic and with Leonard and George in civilian clothes, that was enough in the end. Brooklyn tomorrow night. – 11:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After 27 games, Nikola Jokic is still having the greatest PER season of all time.

32.7 — Jokic in 2021-22

32.1 — Wilt in 1961-62

31.9 — Giannis in 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/OXvMjX6vkq – 11:27 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals.

Second-straight 20/20 game for Joker. – 11:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Should be an easy call: Waive Bol Bol (or trade him for what you can) and sign Davon Reed to his spot. Reed’s legitimately good, plays both ends of the floor and fits the Jokic Ball scheme. He’s going to get scooped up by another team if Denver let’s him get back to the G League. – 11:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 103-100.

-Jokić with 26-22-8-2-3 which doesn’t suck

-Davon Reed with 15 points on 8 shots off the bench, plays the entire 4th, gets game-saving stop

-Idk everything else feels super meh pic.twitter.com/bPb6qumTSR – 11:24 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nuggets really need to give Davon Reed a roster spot before another team does. – 11:24 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver had a 17 point lead, then forgot how to play basketball for an entire quarter, and pulled the victory out as mere mortals. They needed it, and earned it. And Jokic iced the win – Malone better be proud. – 11:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. couldn’t get free for a clean look at a 3, and the Nuggets get back to .500 with a 103-100 win.

LA is 17-16, same number of losses as the Nuggets. Those 4 3s from Austin Rivers were daggers, as Nuggets made 15 overall.

Nets return here tomorrow to face LAC. – 11:24 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

It’s frustrating watching Jokic pace himself on defense quarters 1-3 but you see why in 4th quarters like that. He has to do sooooo much on both ends of the floor for Denver to have a chance. – 11:23 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

A great defensive stop…and a great game by Davon Reed. Fitting he was the guy to seal the deal, given his effort to help the #Nuggets get to that point all game long – 11:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic tonight:

26 PTS

22 REB

8 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

It’s his 6th 20/20 game — passing Marcus Camby for the most in Nuggets franchise history. pic.twitter.com/JlWJvzAL3i – 11:23 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers are now 17-16 with Brooklyn coming up tomorrow. – 11:22 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s last two games:

– 26 pts, 22 rebs, 8 asts vs. LAC

– 29 pts, 21 rebs, 5 asts vs. CHA

Nuggets are back to .500 – 11:22 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Final: Denver 103, Clippers 100

Clippers’ last possession was a 12-second Brandon Boston Jr. iso leading to a forced three. Clippers finish 8-26 from 3, while Denver shot 15-of-41 from deep. – 11:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe was again, close to forcing a jump ball.

Jokic instead makes two FTs.

Nuggets have no fouls to give. Clippers have no timeouts, down 103-100 with 12.7 left.

LA is 8/25 from 3 tonight. – 11:20 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Nikola Jokic is the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in consecutive games since Charles Barkley in November 1988. – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Keon Johnson was a heartbeat away from tying up Will Barton, but he got away.

Mann takes LAC foul to give. Then Jeff Green uses Denver’s last timeout.

Whole sequence took 5.7 seconds.

13.3 left, Nuggets up 101-100, Clippers have a timeout. – 11:17 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Things Denver simply cannot get right no matter how many tries they get:

– Out of bounds plays with pressure

– Entry passes to their 7-foot MVP – 11:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

What a play by Bledsoe to steal Morris pass in the backcourt, and somehow Clippers get it back after he missed the reverse through Jokic.

Kennard then hits his first 3 in an hour or so, with no feet of room in the corner.

Nuggets 101, Clippers 100. 19 seconds left. – 11:15 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Terance Mann spearing Jokic with an elbow draws an offensive foul and that will probably do it. – 11:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Mann dunk ended a nearly 7-minute FG drought… and then Mann is called for a critical offensive foul out of the timeout. – 11:13 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The situation: Clippers trailing 101-97 with 35 seconds to play and the ball. – 11:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

T-Mann with a TJ, and Barton with a missed 3 leaves door open for Clippers.

Lue calls timeout with 35.2 seconds left to set up a 2-for-1 with Nuggets up 101-97. – 11:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It happens to the Clips a lot this year: Austin Rivers with 4 3s for the first time all season! – 11:11 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic has back-to-back 20 point, 20 rebound games.

That’s NEVER been done in franchise history. He’s 1-of-1. – 11:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Go-ahead 3 by Nikola Jokic gives Nuggets a 96-94 lead, and Michael Malone uses his timeout at 3:18 before he loses it.

LAC field goal drought is at 4:29. – 11:06 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Back-to-back 20-point, 20-rebound games for Nikola Jokic. First time that’s ever happened in franchise history. – 11:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Seriously though, Denver cannot let Reed go again – he won’t be coming back. Some other team will give him a 2-way at the very least. – 11:03 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Davon Reed’s jumper with 5:13 left in the fourth gives Denver its first bench points of the 2nd half. – 11:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Welp. Denver definitely deserves to lose this game after that Jokic heave. – 11:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

There’s trying to game the system, and then there’s whatever Nikola Jokic just tried to do. In no world is an official going to call a foul on a 75-foot 3-point try. – 11:00 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Now it’s the Clippers’ turn with a scoring drought of about 2 1/2 minutes. Just a two-point game with 5:13 to play. – 11:00 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Nikola Jokic just anticipated the take foul and heaved the ball in the name of drawing a three-shot foul. Instead, no call as the ball bounced out of bounds. – 10:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

How Clippers finish this game will be fascinating.

Energy got them the lead and a 26-point turnaround.

But they now have to balance that by playing fundamentally sound basketball. 4 of last 5 possessions went scoreless.

LA still up 93-87 with 6:55 left to play. – 10:55 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

great moment to start this game in LA: Jokic tries to time the tipoff, but Bill Kennedy doesn’t throw it in the air so he ends up just standing there and twerking.

Bill Kennedy needs a second to laugh before resuming. pic.twitter.com/MBdjAtsrYZ – 10:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe. #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin – 10:53 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Serge IBLOCKa is here. – 10:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bled, Zu, Batum, PG all on their feet after that Coffey 3 – 10:51 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets 3rd quarter against the Clippers was just as bad as the 4th quarter against Charlotte.

What was once a big lead has turned into a deficit.

Danger zone for Denver against a not-so-good Clippers team. – 10:48 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

A special blend from Amir Coffey tonight — slashes to the rim in the half-court, transition buckets off of steals. – 10:48 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic has made 7 shots and missed 12 in 3 quarters. Still waiting to find out that his sprained shooting wrist was worse than we were told, because he hasn’t been right since. – 10:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Fun with +/-

Clippers have outscored Nuggets by 21 points in Terance Mann’s 27.5 minutes tonight through 3 quarters – 10:46 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 83, Nuggets 79 | End 3 | Clippers forced five turnovers and held Denver to 6-26 shooting (2-10 from 3) en route to a 28-15 quarter. TMann played all 12 minutes — 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and some will power. – 10:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s a new game after Clippers finished last 7:45 of 3rd quarter on 26-5 run to take a 83-79 lead.

Now, anyone in this building yesterday knows that you only get credit for comebacks if you’re up at the end of the game. So we shall see how this one goes, but LA in a good spot. – 10:45 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Denver led 74-57 with 7:45 to play in the third.

Entering the fourth, the Clippers now lead 83-79. – 10:44 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Brutal point swing in this game. When momentum goes away from the Nuggets these last few games they’ve been completely incapable of stemming the tide either with offense or defensive execution. – 10:41 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I don’t even know where to begin with the Nuggets starters right now. Just a mess all around. – 10:40 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not a good quarter for Jok. Needs to be willing to cede touches and shots to Davon Reed at this point. – 10:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets were up 17 points (74-57) with 7:45 left in the third.

It’s now 79-79 with 2:03 left in the third. That’s a 22-5 run. – 10:39 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Tie ball game.

Nuggets were up by 9 points at the half and the Clippers have stormed back into the game and locked it up.

Stagnant offense and not much movement from Denver and Jokic have missed some bunnies at the rim.

The second unit will have to bring momentum again. – 10:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s been a while but it’s BACK

Nuggets have blown a 17-point lead.

22-5 Clippers run after b2b 3s from Ibaka and Bledsoe have tied game at 79 with 2:03 left.

Nuggets have been outscored by 17 points in Nikola Jokic’s minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/x441r1aamg – 10:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ibaka throws himself on the floor trying to secure a loose ball, gets called for the foul — and helped up by all four Clippers standing on the court. – 10:37 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

These refs are struggling tonight (both sides) but it’s extremely annoying watching Jokic get fouled hard enough to actually affect his shot and not getting those calls. – 10:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The less we say about the officiating the better 😅😅

Both centers have scowled at the refs, and Clippers have taken advantage and turned the defense and physicality up.

Nuggets were up 17, Clippers on a 16-5 run since. Nuggets just blew a 19-point lead at home Thursday. – 10:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

That’s a 16-5 run by the Clippers to cut into Denver’s lead, which is down to just six. – 10:33 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Coffey is … caffeinated? Shirt untucked, Amir is flying all over the place, forcing the action one way or another — including with a pretty reverse layup to cut Denver’s lead to 79-73 with 3:19 to play in the third. – 10:33 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Monte Morris came into this game in a funk.

Started this game struggling against as he was 1-7 from the field.

He responds by knocking down three straight shots and hitting the 3-ball. – 10:29 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Every time Austin Rivers goes 1-on-3 for a failed rim attempt instead of giving the ball to Jokic he should be benched. Just the facts. – 10:28 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

If my math is right, think Davon Reed’s second 10-day expires on the 28th … meaning #Nuggets would have him for Tuesday’s game at Golden State. – 10:24 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Double-double.

In 20 minutes.

#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jNomzWlbtz – 10:24 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard has played 277 career NBA games. This is only the fourth time he’s recorded at least five fouls. – 10:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets had a really hard time getting Nikola Jokic the ball in the first half against the Clippers’ switching defense. That hasn’t been the case to start the third quarter: 17 points (7-12 FG’s), 9 rebs, 6 asts for Jokic in 19 minutes tonight. – 10:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Davon Reed led the Nuggets in the first half with 13 points, and now the regression is hitting for the first units.

Jokic up to 17/10/6, and Nuggets have largest lead of the game, up 71-57 with 9:14 left in third quarter. – 10:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic in 20 minutes: 17/10/6. – 10:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s the third time Jokic has collected his missed shot only to finish the second-chance bucket. … He just padding his rebounding numbers? – 10:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

5 fouls on Luke Kennard with 9:39 left in the third quarter, so it’s going to be a lot of Brandon Boston Jr. going forward tonight. – 10:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Four fouls now on Luke Kennard, not long into the second half. – 10:19 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Kawhi, LeBron, Candace … my kids are really impressed that I’ve seen the Amazing Sladek perform in person. pic.twitter.com/L1vN6IfpNh – 10:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs opponents usually score 38 points from three against the San Antonio defense.

That hasn’t been the case during the winning streak.

Clippers: 27 points from 3PT on 28% accuracy

Lakers: 15 pts on 19% acc

Pistons: 24 pts on 25% acc – 10:12 PM

Some first-half numbers 📊 pic.twitter.com/pMhMcObtIt – 10:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 64-55 over the Clippers:

-Jokić with 12-7-6, carrying Denver’s starting unit through some really bad perimeter defense

-Bench shooting lights out. 6 made threes between Reed, Facu, Bones, and J-Myke

-Barton finished half well pic.twitter.com/YIhOv51ol3 – 10:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Denver 64, Clippers 55 | Half | LAC is shooting 54.8% overall but got outscored 32-25 in the second quarter. Boston Jr.: 15 points, 5-8 shooting; Bled: 7 points, 6 assists; Mann: 4 points, 5 assists.

Davon Reed – on his second 10-day hardship exemption – leads Denver with 13. – 10:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Boston’s heave at the end of half wouldn’t have counted, and someone lost a beer too.

Nuggets up 64-55 at half despite LA shooting 54.8% from the field.

Expect Clippers to switch up the defense. Nuggets shooters are too hot (10/24 3s) and are outscoring LA 13-4 on 2nd chances. pic.twitter.com/9V6qMuUAGy – 10:04 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets take a 64-55 into the half over the short-handed Clippers.

Nikola Jokic slept walked into 12 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds

Davon Reeded added 13 points off the bench and Barton has 10.

What’s your message to the team? – 10:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime arrives with the Clippers trailing 64-55 to Denver. The turning point has been LAC’s inability to score in those prime non-Jokic minutes but there have been moments they’ll gladly take, namely Brandon Boston Jr.’s return to form. – 10:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. with 11 points on 4/5 FGs in this first half.

It’s his first time in double-figures since his 27-point breakout vs Celtics. In the six games in between, Boston had 27 points on 11/44 FGs.

Problem for LA right now is the defense and glass. Nuggets up 59-49 – 9:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “his test we negative this morning, then he reported symptoms so we tested him again.” Mann entered health and safety protocols after warm ups. – 9:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Eric Bledsoe with two layups to help the Clippers keep in touch — Bled is 3 for 3 for 7 points, with five assists and a rebound in 13 minutes. – 9:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Give the ball to Davon Reed and get out of the way good lord – 9:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Bones Hyland is going at Luke … who commits his third foul (and chats about it with the ref on his way off the floor, as Terance Mann checks in for him). Bones is real quick, but wonder if Luke’s hip might be limiting him a bit too. – 9:49 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

This second unit’s already got 23 points so far tonight. Love their mix of speed (Bones/Facu), playmaking (Reed), IQ (Vlatko) and toughness/defense (J-Myke). Group’s found something. – 9:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Already 23 points for Denver’s bench midway through the second quarter. Davon Reed’s knocked in two 3s. Vlatko Cancar’s giving the Nuggets really good rotation minutes again. No way he should be out of the rotation even when Aaron Gordon’s healthy. – 9:45 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Denver 44, Clippers 35 | 7:55, 2nd | The Clippers have been outscored 21-5 in the past 5:26 of play. – 9:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).

Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Denver struggles mightily with Jokic off the floor this season.

But since he checked out with 1:21 to go in the 1st, Denver has outscored the Clippers 21-7. – 9:45 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I really like Davon Reed. Hope he sticks with the Nuggets. – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets bench led them to an 11-2 run in the last 2:31 of 1st quarter, with Bones Hyland hitting a go-ahead 3 to beat the buzzer and give them a 32-30 lead. – 9:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Denver ends the first quarter with 9 unanswered points to trail just 32-30 to the Clippers.

12 assists on 13 baskets for LAC, with 7 Clippers scoring so far. Boston Jr. leads with 7 points. – 9:34 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nuggets 32, Clippers 30 | End 1 | Despite shooting 65% (13 for 20) from the field, the Clippers trail. The Nuggets are shooting 11 for 25 and they’re 6 for 16 from deep (Clips just 2 for 6). – 9:34 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Clippers already with 16 points in the paint and 12 assists on 13 made field goals. #Nuggets down 28-23 with 1:21 left in the first and Jokic hasn’t come out yet. – 9:30 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers have 12 assists on 13 makes.

Can you hear Ty? “Just try to play the right way…” – 9:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers offense has been phenomenal, even at a snail’s pace.

68.4% FGs, 2/5 3s, 12:2 assist-TO ratio

And Brandon Boston Jr. is about to shoot free throws.

LA up 28-23 with 1:21 left in opening quarter – 9:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Even for a player as confident in his scoring as Brandon Boston Jr., it’s no doubt important for him to see the ball go through the net his first two shots (the second on a really nice skip from Mann, after appearing to look off defenders). Since BBJ’s 27-pt game, he’s shot 25%. – 9:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Wieskamp’s pass to Cacok for the hook gave the Spurs a season-high 38 assists, eclipsing the 37 they posted last week against the Clippers in L.A. – 9:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic working extremely hard to get position in the post, but Clippers throwing everything defensively at him. No matter. Joker already with four assists in eight minutes. Now Denver just needs to shore up its interior defense. – 9:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, Nuggets start by trading baskets with the Clippers. Rivers has two made threes which is a good sign. Not great that Jokić has just one of the 12 shot attempts though. Feels like a reverse of last game. – 9:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Current Clippers shooting chart.

It might as well be #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin like the Mavericks series. The Nuggets allow nearly 70% FGs in the restricted area, dead last in the NBA.

And the Nicolas Batum yyaammm on the MVP was a prime example.

LA up 16-15, 6:34 left in 1stQ pic.twitter.com/NZr2ejzr0L – 9:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 16, Nuggets 15 | 6:34, 1st | Clippers are 8 for 11 (all three of their misses have been 3s). The Nuggets are nearly as good: 6-12 (and 3-7 from 3). Zu leading the way, 3-3 for 6 points — and three of the game’s seven rebounds so far. – 9:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

All five Clippers have scored nearing the midpoint of the first quarter, with seven assists on eight buckets. This movement would fall under Ty Lue’s definition of “play the right way,” I believe. – 9:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nuggets, Clippers combine to shoot 12 for 18 at the outset. – 9:15 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Ivica Zubac with an offensive rebound and a bucket on the Clippers’ first possession to open the scoring. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board on Denver’s second possession. – 9:13 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

With the win, the Grizzlies have a four-game lead over Dallas in the division standings.

They have a two-game lead over the Clippers for fourth in the West. – 8:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Nuggets head coach Michael Malone a couple of questions pregame.

First was about preparing for a shorthanded Clippers team.

Nuggets just got outscored 14-13 in a 4th quarter by Kelly Oubre Jr., so Malone is focused on his team right now. pic.twitter.com/Oq87ORaTaO – 8:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon has 25 points on 9 of 11 from the floor, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range. His season high is 27 (at Denver on Oct. 22) and his career best is 29 points (vs. Houston on Jan. 14, 2021). – 8:40 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips-Nuggets at Crypto dot com:

LAC

Terance Mann

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Eric Bledsoe

DEN

Will Barton

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokić

Austin Rivers

Monte Morris – 8:40 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

Denver’s not going with Vlatko Cancar in place of Aaron Gordon. Matching up with the Clippers’ small ball lineup instead. – 8:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets will start very small: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic.

Vlatko Cancar started the last game while Rivers came off the bench. – 8:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets starters: Monte, Austin, Will, Jeff Green, Nikola. – 8:38 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine joked at practice the other day his new haircut was going to take him “back to 2016 Zach”

That was the year he bested Aaron Gordon in one of the best dunk contests of all time

pic.twitter.com/u1Y7hagR4K – 8:33 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Josh Hart just doing it all. Rebounding. Scoring. Getting steals. He’s up to 19 points and it feels like he may go for 30+ — Pelicans without 3 of their top 4 scorers.

(Hart’s career-high is 30 points for LAL vs LAC 4/11/18) – 8:25 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We should start tracking which players who are listed as OUT for a specific game would make the best team. For example, tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:

Jamal Murray

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi

PG

Aaron Gordon

MPJ

Marcus Morris

Hartenstein

Dozier – 8:23 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, so the Nuggets are without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, and Bol Bol tonight.

Morris, Barton, Vlatko, Jeff, and Jokić to start.

Facu, Bones, Rivers, Nnaji, and JaMychal off the bench.

Cornelie in reserve. – 8:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

9-7, 8-8, ?-?, ?-?, ?-?

Tonight starts the next part of the season for the Clippers.

It’ll be another departure from the 8-8 split, which I detailed here @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3033734/2021/1… – 8:18 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

As @Paul Jones & I noted on our @fan590 broadcast (Jonesy did the dirty work 🤣)…..I spite of giving up 144 points to the Cavs — and losing by 45 — these #Raptors avoid the history books. Toronto’s worst defeat: 46 (in ’96 vs NY). Most points given up: 152 (’98 vs LAC). #rtz – 8:16 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Marcus Morris Sr. officially testing out of protocols and being on the verge of a return comes at badly needed time for LAC, who start another 5 games in 7 days stretch tonight. In last 4 games Morris played while PG sat, Morris averaged 17.5 pts, 7.3 reb and shot 45.9%/33.3%. – 8:15 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Marcus Morris Sr. is officially out of health and safety protocols. He remains out for tonight designated as return to competition reconditioning. – 8:13 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With Dejounte Murray in COVID protocols, D White and Tre Jones have combined for 15 of the Spurs’ 22 assists.

The Spurs season high for assists is 37 in last week’s win over the Clippers. – 8:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Marcus Morris Sr. has cleared protocols. So he should be back this week. pic.twitter.com/q7scXIsP47 – 8:06 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets announce Aaron Gordon will not play tonight. Guessing Vlatko Cancar starts at SF tonight. – 8:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is officially out tonight, #Nuggets say. – 8:03 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 92, Wizards 72 at the end of the third. This is shaping up to be the Sixers’ first blowout win since they pulled away in Denver in mid-November. Embiid with 29 and 10. Harris with 19 and 6. Korkmaz with 12 off the bench. Wizards are just 5-of-22 from deep. – 8:01 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs’ largest leads in last 3 games:

@ LAC +30 points

@ LAL +28 points

vs DET +23 points (in 2Q) – 7:54 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on Thursday’s loss to Charlotte where Denver blew a 19-point second half lead: “It was a collapse obviously. The blame should really be placed on my shoulders as a head coach.” – 7:49 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Malone calls ex-Nugget Isaiah Hartenstein “a student of the game.” Says he was constantly curious and always asking questions in Denver: “It’s no surprise to me that he’s come (to the Clippers) and had the impact that he’s had…He understands his role. He embraces his role.” – 7:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon is doubtful for tonight Michael Malone says. JaMychal Green is expected to play. – 7:38 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets coach Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is likely to play tonight vs. the Clippers. Aaron Gordon is closer to doubtful with a hamstring issue. – 7:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone says that JaMychal Green is still probable, and that Aaron Gordon is now closer to doubtful for tonight at LA. – 7:36 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is doubtful to play tonight. He says JaMychal Green should be good to go. – 7:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone: JaMychal Green should be available, Aaron Gordon is doubtful. – 7:36 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder guard Tre Mann (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out mid-game. – 7:23 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann is out (health and safety protocols) PER Thunder PR – 7:22 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ty Lue calls Nikola Jokic one of the most unique players in NBA history. – 7:20 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ty Lue says he’s starting Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac tonight. Clippers are without their top-3 scorers, top-4 if you include Kawhi Leonard. This is a must-win for the Nuggets. – 7:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Reggie Jackson is feeling good in health and safety protocols. He also says Marcus Morris Sr., also in protocols, will be back soon. No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return. – 7:19 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard is “doing good” with his rehab from knee surgery, Ty Lue said. He said he hasn’t been observing his rehab closely because he doesn’t want to get too excited. – 7:19 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

“One of the most unique players in NBA history.” Ty Lue on Nikola Jokic. – 7:18 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard “is doing good” when asked how his progress is. He says he hasn’t been watching Leonard work out too much because he doesn’t “want to get too excited.” – 7:18 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

“He’s doing good,” Ty on how Kawhi is doing. “Haven’t been looking … don’t wanna get too excited.” – 7:17 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says Reggie “feels good, no symptoms” and that Morris should “be back soon.” No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return from a sprained ankle. – 7:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum, Zubac will start tonight, as expected.

That’s the same starting lineup as the preseason finale against the Timberwolves at Ontario, the site of the G League squad. – 7:16 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum and Zubac are starting vs Nuggets. – 7:15 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Temping in the NBA. Moses Wright warms up… pic.twitter.com/lhNkR3zZeq – 7:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

As difficult as it’s been for the Nuggets lately with injuries, it will never hold a candle to how embarrassingly subpar the Broncos have been for years after Peyton Manning retired. – 6:58 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kevin Durant is among Nets who have been ruled out for Nets-Clippers: pic.twitter.com/2mfosfRhQc – 6:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

No Kevin Durant for the Nets tomorrow against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Vd9HaNZvlz – 6:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nets still have seven players out in the H&S protocols for tomorrow at the Clippers:

L. Aldridge

D. Duke Jr.

K. Durant

K. Edwards

K. Irving

D. Sharpe

C. Thomas

J. Harris remains out as well, due to ankle surgery. – 6:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are still among the players out for tomorrows game vs the Clippers due to health and safety protocols – 6:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers: pic.twitter.com/GE9srgdV3P – 6:49 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Dolphins will move into 7th spot and control their own destiny if KC holds this 23-0 lead over Pittsburgh and if Dolphins beat Saints, regardless of Vegas/Denver result. As we noted Tuesday, Dolphins win tiebreaker with Chargers based on superior record against common opponent. – 5:38 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2011, Kawhi Leonard had six points and six rebounds in his NBA debut with the @San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard and Hakeem Olajwuon are the only players in NBA history to win multiple DPOY and Finals MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/sGxcv8nJ5U – 4:01 PM

