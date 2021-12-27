ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Denzel Valentine: Paces bench in scoring

Valentine poured in 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 144-99 win over the Raptors. Valentine was...

Denzel Valentine might have saved his roster spot with the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of many teams dealing with with an outbreak of COVID-19 in their organization, losing half of their roster across the back half of December. With prominent players missing time, the Cavs have had to reach deep into their roster and sign players out of the G League just to field a full team.
Rajon Rondo trade: Lakers dealing veteran guard to Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine, per reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cleveland is sending Denzel Valentine to Los Angeles for Rondo, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers are reportedly expected to waive Valentine to create an open roster.
Lakers' Denzel Valentine: Traded, expected to be waived

Valentine was traded from the Cavaliers to the Lakers on Friday in exchange for Rajon Rondo but is expected to be waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Lakers seemingly wanted to just open a roster spot instead of having Rondo, who didn't have a significant role with the team. Valentine has appeared in 22 games this season but has only seen double-digit minutes in seven, with averages in those games of 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Wherever he eventually lands, it seems unlikely he'll be fantasy-relevant.
Denzel Valentine
LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
Michael Jordan On Who Would Win A 1-On-1 Game Between Him And Allen Iverson: "He Could Beat Me On The Perimeter, But I Could Take Him In The Post. He’s So Quick And Small. But It’s A Challenge I Won't Back Away."

It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
