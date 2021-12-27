Cavaliers' Denzel Valentine: Paces bench in scoring

Valentine was traded from the Cavaliers to the Lakers on Friday in exchange for Rajon Rondo but is expected to be waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Lakers seemingly wanted to just open a roster spot instead of having Rondo, who didn't have a significant role with the team. Valentine has appeared in 22 games this season but has only seen double-digit minutes in seven, with averages in those games of 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Wherever he eventually lands, it seems unlikely he'll be fantasy-relevant.
Comments / 0