Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
Culpeper Star Exponent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76. Susan Hays, Weddington's former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning...

WTAJ

Comments renew debate over adoption as abortion alternative

Year after year, several thousand women in the U.S. carry an unintended pregnancy to term and then offer the baby for adoption. It’s a choice commended by many foes of abortion. Yet despite a huge demand for babies from Americans yearning to adopt, perhaps 40 times more women opt for an abortion, and a large […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mississippi State
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Disgraced Judge Who Hurled Racial Slurs Replaced By Black Judge

Many have demanded Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle M. Odinet resign from her position, however she has chosen to take an unpaid leave of absence. A Lafayette judge who was heard on video spewing racial slurs has been replaced by a Black judge, at least temporarily. This comes after many...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Norma Mccorvey
Sarah Weddington
MSNBC

Justice Stephen Breyer resisting retirement depresses Democrats and excites the GOP

As 2021 comes to an end, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has allowed an anti-abortion law that is, for now, flagrantly unconstitutional to remain in effect in Texas since September. The justices earlier in the summer stopped enforcement of the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium. And now, the justices agreed to start off 2022 by considering whether the Biden administration’s employer “vaccine-or-test” mandate and its vaccine mandate for health care workers are permitted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
Washington Post

A way to unpack the Supreme Court

E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Local prosecutor announces review of previous cases handled by Louisiana judge who used n-word in video

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams has ordered a review of cases handled by embattled Judge Michelle Odnet when she previously served as a prosecutor – following her repeated use of the n-word in a leaked video. The Lafayette City Court judge was suspended from the role without pay last week for her comments, which drew significant media attention.Ms Odinet, who had been in the job for just over a year, was caught using racist jokes and slurs with her family, as they watched security footage of a Black man attempting to break into their home. On the recording,...
LAW
