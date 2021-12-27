ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gawr Gura Releases Surprise Cover of Blue Archive’s Target for Love

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGawr Gura from the first generation of Hololive English released a cover of Target for Love, the main theme of Blue Archive late on Christmas Day. Blue Archive released globally earlier this month, after a originally releasing in Japan back in February. Players take on the role of a mysterious “Sensei,”...

