ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Here’s why you need to hit the gym and not rely on home workout

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

According to a CDC report, “22.9 percent of American adults (approx. 59 million people) follow the federal physical activity guidelines of exercising at least 150 minutes a week.”

According to a statistic published on Real Buzz, 45 million American adults (approx. 14 percent of the population) have a gym membership.

If you take a look at both stats, one thing should be clear – that a large number of people who work out actually do so in the gym.

So, why aren’t you going to the gym more? I take it it’s because your schedule doesn’t allow that. Well, that’s too bad. There is so much to gain at the gym.

If you allow me, I’d like to share a few gym benefits with you. Mind you; you can follow this link to see some top-notch gyms around me you didn’t even know existed.

Why you should head to the gym and not rely on home work out alone

The HIGHs and the LOWs of Gym

The HighsThe Lows

Exposure to the best facilitiesIt’s costly

Access to exercise classesCan be distracting to have people around

Group goals, challenges, and competitionStressful to fit in your schedule

FocusPushing yourself too far too fast

Extra push and motivation

Let’s look at each of the items in the table one after the other.

The Pros: Why gym makes sense

  • Exposure to the best amenities

It is always easier to work out when you have access to equipment and tools. It encourages you to try out new exercise routines, mix things up a little, and even combine different procedures. For example, you could run the treadmill first when you arrive, then switch to biking later. Afterward, you could lift a couple of weights. Finally, you could end the day’s session in the pool if your gym is a fitness gym with pool. This multiplicity of options makes it easier to get your desired results FAST.

  • Access to exercise classes

It is true one can join meditation classes online, but you can’t compare the effect to that of someone attending meditation classes near me. The same is true for other forms of exercise. It’s just easier and more immersive when it happens offline. Online, you can easily be distracted by events at home. But offline, you have your instructor breathing down your neck and colleagues motivating you to go harder.

  • Group goals

Again, you can join fitness group goals and challenges on the internet. But none of that doesn’t compare to in-person challenges. For example, say you join a pushup challenge online. You can easily pretend your network is bad and go offline when you can no longer continue a rep. In contrast, you can’t do that at the gym ‘cuz everyone is looking at you.

  • Focus

You can easily be distracted by activities at home – like a dog running around, a friend calling on the phone, or food burning in the kitchen. At the gym, you’re on high alert. Your focus is not just compromisable.

  • Motivation

There is something about watching other people sweat that just instantly pushes one to go harder. If you’re working out at home, you’re your sole motivation. However, at the gym, you have a million motivation sources.

The Cons: Why gyms don’t make sense

  • It’s costly

Unfortunately, gyms don’t come for cheap. An average gym membership can cost as much as $45/month. For a six-month program, that’s around $250.

  • Distraction

Gyms are filled with so many people. Oftentimes, this can become really choking and distracting – like someone talking loudly beside you while you’re trying to focus. Or someone leaving their sweat all over the machine.

  • Not schedule-friendly

Doesn’t matter how hard you try; visiting the gym will sometimes clash with your life schedule. So, it’s a constant battle between your everyday life and your fitness goals.

  • Over-expectation

A common problem with the gym is that one can suddenly become overzealous about their ambitions and goals. When you watch others complete reps, you just want to try it even if you’re not yet at that level.

The HIGHs and the LOWs of Home Work Out

The HighsThe Lows

It is convenientEasy to make excuses

It is cheapNot enough motivation

It is flexibleMight take a while to reach goals

The Pros: Why home work out makes sense

  • Convenience: You get to do your thing when you want. For example, you could choose to work out only in the morning or when you get back from work at night. That way, there won’t be a conflict between your fitness goals and your other life goals.
  • No expenses: Working out at home doesn’t drill a hole in your purse. In fact, with the ton of materials available online, you can achieve your fitness goals without spending a dime.
  • Flexibility: At home, you can decide to do a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, mix online classes with self-taught routines, mix gaming with exercising, etc. In short, you have the liberty to do everything you want however you want it.

The Cons: Why home work out doesn’t make sense

  • Easy to make excuses: “Damn, work was stressful today. Will exercise tomorrow.” If care is not taken, such excuses might be the order of your days.
  • Not enough motivation: Regardless of how motivated and inspired you are, there is only so much you can do.
  • Takes longer to reach fitness goals: Without the right equipment, instructions, setup, and motivation, it’s going to take you longer to achieve those fitness goals.

SO, WHICH SHOULD YOU GO WITH?

Clearly, there’s no doubt that the gym is the best place to be for the best results. It doesn’t matter how motivated you are at home; you might still come up short with your goals.

If you have the money and can make out the time, it’s really advisable to join a gym class today.

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

EMOM Workouts: What They Are and Why You Should Be Doing Them

EMOM, an acronym for "every minute on the minute" is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that has you pounding out the reps to a different exercise at the start of each minute. So if you finish the required reps in 40 seconds, those 20 remaining precious seconds are all yours to catch a breath.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Exercise Routines#Cdc#American#Facilitiesit#Access#Group
sixtyandme.com

Getting Started with Movement? Here Are Types of Workouts You Can Try

Carrie Bradshaw once asked: “Why are we should-ing all over ourselves?” There are so many ‘shoulds’ in our vocabulary for fitness and movement. We should do cardio exercise for heart health and to burn calories. We should do yoga to stretch and destress. We should include strength training in our routines.
WORKOUTS
Sunderland Echo

A decent pair of gym trainers will ensure you train better, regardless of your workout regime. Here are the best on the market, for whatever routine you enjoy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Whether you’re heading to a gym, hitting the home treadmill, tossing kettlebells and dumbbells around your backyard, or (guilty as charged) doing endless burpees on the living room floor, many of you will be looking to get fit (or fitter) in 2022.
WORKOUTS
Who What Wear

If You're Going to Buy One Thing for Your Home Gym, Make Sure It's This Gear

While you don't have to have a high-tech home gym with all the equipment, if you do work out from home sometimes, it's good to have the basics on hand. A mat is a must-have—even if you don't do yoga—because you can use it for a bunch of different exercises and when you're stretching before and after a workout. (It's very important to do!) As for the rest of your gear, it really depends on the types of workouts you plan on doing, but I'd say the second most important essential is a dumbbell set.
WORKOUTS
architecturaldigest.com

Ugly Home Gyms, Be Gone—Designer-Approved Equipment Is Here to Stay

Picture a musty basement with a treadmill masquerading as a laundry hamper. For a time, this was the sorry state of home gyms. As the craze for at-home workouts petered out around the early aughts, exercise machines became white elephants—constant, clunky reminders of abandoned New Year’s resolutions and six-packs that could have been. The design of fitness rooms, if you can call it that, was largely dictated by these hulking pieces of equipment and a mess of workout paraphernalia. Realtors would often advise home sellers to hide them when staging a home.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Workouts
CNET

Should you join a gym? Here are some pros and cons

If you were a gym-goer who had to adjust to at-home workouts during the pandemic, or if you're newly interested in a gym membership after spending so much time indoors, it could be tempting to join a gym with so many back in business. But is it worth it? Can you get the same results without paying a monthly fee? Sure, spin classes are fun, but the convenience of an at-home workout is hard to beat.
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy