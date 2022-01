There can never be too much good music, but too much music may be another matter. At the start of this century, before streaming took over and before YouTube and TikTok existed, about 30,000 albums were released annually. That totaled around 2,000 albums per month — each with an average of 10 to 12 songs — far more than any one person would have time to hear, let alone absorb.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO