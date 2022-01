The Weeknd unveiled the futuristic new music video for his 2011 track “Echoes of Silence” on Tuesday (Dec. 21). Created by artist Hajime Sorayama, the visual tells the story of two robots in a dystopian future. “You knew that talking dirty to me on the phone would get me here/ ‘Cause we both wanted to do this but I could tell that you were scared/ ‘Cause you thought there was more to us but you knew how this would end/ It’s gonna end how you expected, girl, you’re such a masochist and I ask why/ And you reply/ I like the thrill/ Nothing’s gonna make me feel this real/ So baby don’t go home/ I don’t wanna spend tonight alone,” the artist born Abel Tesfaye croons over muted piano in the clip.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO