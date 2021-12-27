ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ Star Gary Sandy Is Now 76 And Bothered He Is Known For A ’70s Show

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrN82_0dWRioJl00

Gary Sandy is best known for playing program director Andy Travis on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. However, apparently he kind of hates that. Gary once said that it bothers him that he is known for a ’70s television show. It is true that he has done much more in his 76 years of life. He has appeared on other television shows and has been very active in theater.

Born on Christmas Day, he grew up in Ohio and later attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He started his career with some guest appearances on soap operas and shows including Barnaby Jones and Starsky & Hutch.

Whatever happened to Gary Sandy from ‘WKRP in Cincinnati?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIWaO_0dWRioJl00
WKRP IN CINCINNATI, Gary Sandy, Howard Hesseman, Tim Reid, 1978-82. © MTM Enterprises / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gary continued to act on television over the years including appearing in the show The Young & The Restless. However, he found his true love in the theater and continues to act in theater production in his 70s. Some of his notable work has been in The Pirates of Penzance, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and The Goodbye Girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYw6U_0dWRioJl00
WKRP IN CINCINNATI, Gary Sandy, 1978-82 / Everett Collection

Gary also likes to update his fans on his official Facebook page. He seems pretty active and healthy and says he likes to take long road trips and be by the beach. Gary also seems to share a lot of tributes for fellow actors who have passed away. He has reportedly appeared in over 100 theatrical productions and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulrwr_0dWRioJl00
A PLACE CALLED HOME, Gary Sandy, 2004 / Everett Collection

Who was your favorite character from the ’70s sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati? Find out what the other stars are up to these days below:

DoYouRemember?

Why The Eagles Won’t Make Anymore New Music

The Eagles have a plethora of incredible hits including “Hotel California,” “Witchy Woman,” and “Take It Easy.” They haven’t released an album with new music in many years, so naturally, fans are wondering if they are working on anything new and exciting! Unfortunately, the answer seems to be no.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Marcus Welby, M.D. Retired When This Happened

Paging Dr. Welby. You’ve got a patient with a serious case of nostalgia. Symptoms include reciting your best quotes and kicking off a whole-series marathon. Suggested prescription: a thorough deep dive into the secrets of one of the best medical dramas of all time, Marcus Welby, M.D. Today’s a...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Betty White Once Joked Ryan Reynolds Couldn’t ‘Get Over’ Crush On Her

Betty White entered the entertainment industry in the 1930s and nine decades later she was still driving some intense plots before her sudden death on New Year’s Eve 2021 at age 99. One of her last was a love triangle starring herself, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert Redford. She and Reynolds starred in The Proposal with Sandra Bullock in 2009 but, according to the Golden Girls star, Reynolds has been lovesick ever since.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Frank Gorshin, The Original Riddler On ‘Batman,’ Performed Until His Death In 2005

Director Robert Butler and producer William Dozier were casting the main villain role for the first two-part episode of the Adam West and Burt Ward 1966 TV series, Batman. The character was the Riddler, the title of the shows “Hi Diddle Riddle” and “Smack in the Middle.” Both men realized that casting was going to be key in successfully pulling off the unique tone of this campy approach to the pre-Dark Knight. They found their answer in actor, stand-up comic, and impressionist Frank Gorshin, who, once he came in to audition, was obviously the only choice.
TV SERIES
