The Unquiet Grave Episode 33: BOXING DAY IN HELL!!!

Well another year of being inside and isolated. So here we are again navel-gazing at the year’s end. You can follow DJ Freya on instagram and twitter at @radiogirlrva. from For All the Fucked - Up Children of This World We Give You Spacemen 3 (First Ever Recording Session, 1984)
A lost episode of Morecambe and Wise is set to air on Christmas Day after being discovered in an attic by Eric Morecambe’s son. Dating from 1970, the 45-minute show was the comedy duo’s first for BBC One and dates from October that year after they moved from BBC Two.
WHAT A YEAR IT HAS BEEN, and now all goes back to where it started. I mean, who am I kidding? This show will never be possible if not for Pizzicato Five. They have the biggest influence on the texture of sounds I look for, the subtle touches that turn good into gold, the possibilities of visual presentation through radio, and most importantly, how I compile and deliver the program, even with types of music that’s completely different from their own. Such is the magic of my favorite Japanese group of all time – There, I said it.
Hello, and happy December 26th! Today is also known by many as Boxing Day. So, we thought, why not celebrate the day traditionally associated with gifts (and unwrapping them) with the best songs about boxes, boxing, or homes like little boxes on the hillside.
(ABC4) – It's that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it's the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month.
… so happy you could make it for another in a long line of SOB end of the year blow out, non-specials. No theme, no best ofs, no faves … just the SOB you don’t always want, but that you deserve. C’mon, let’s make radio and get a...
One Hit Wanda is sitting in for Galaxy Girl and kicking 2021 out with a Doom and Dance Party – Apocalyptic metal and dance tunes with the word “end” in the title. from TRON: Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Walt Disney Records - 2010. ALESSO X CHARLOTTE...
When she was 80 and I was 25, my grandmother invited me to Paris and London with her. Like most trips, the journey we took together in 1995 was both awful and amazing, creating my favorite memories of her. But even better than my memories are the journals we both kept:
“NCIS” star Katrina Law recently shared pictures and videos on Instagram of some amazing snowfall. She didn’t share where in the world she was staying, or if this was just a typical winter at her house, but the snow looks incredible. She started the post with a photo...
Well, this year wasn’t as good as we all had hoped, so here’s looking forward to better things in 2022. Hope you enjoy today’s mix, and we’ll feature the best of 2021, Louisiana Dance Hall style, the next time around!. Show Archive. Play show / Add...
Wiretap Records Disconnect Disconnect Records - 2021. Melt Yourself Down, “Pray For Me I Don't Fit In”. Afghan Moon under exclusive license to The Liquid Label - 2021. from The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. B3SCI Records - 2021. The Pulsebeats, “(She Sings Like) Joey Ramone”
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
