The Unquiet Grave Episode 33: BOXING DAY IN HELL!!!

WHAT A YEAR IT HAS BEEN, and now all goes back to where it started. I mean, who am I kidding? This show will never be possible if not for Pizzicato Five. They have the biggest influence on the texture of sounds I look for, the subtle touches that turn good into gold, the possibilities of visual presentation through radio, and most importantly, how I compile and deliver the program, even with types of music that’s completely different from their own. Such is the magic of my favorite Japanese group of all time – There, I said it.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO