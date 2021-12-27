Missing 15-year-old Deltona teen found, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Update: Yahalea Carr, 15, was found Monday morning in Deltona, according to the Volusia County...www.clickorlando.com
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Update: Yahalea Carr, 15, was found Monday morning in Deltona, according to the Volusia County...www.clickorlando.com
They can't even get her name right!!!!! Her last name isn't Beal it's Carr!! Doesn't anybody double check themselves? smdh
her name is beal and she lives on beal st. interesting...dipshit writer's
Comments / 44