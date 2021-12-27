Remember Me? Timothy David Hamler Jr.

Lois J. Hamler Marples passed away peacefully at home to be with The Lord on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cervical cancer. She was 78. The first of seven children, Lois was born on June 25, 1943, in Passaic, N.J., and was raised in Wayne, N.J., graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1961. Lois had been a lifelong resident of the Lake Stockholm section of Hardyston Township, N.J., since 1963 where she was a homemaker raising her three sons, working part-time as a seamstress and later as a bookkeeper for several local businesses and organizations throughout the years but her favorite job was being the Office Manager at Eastern Tank in Paterson, N.J., for 20 years until she retired.

