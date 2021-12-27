ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Remember Me? Timothy David Hamler Jr.

By Joe Hart
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article· Timothy David Hamler Jr. was fatally shot in the early evening of Sept. 12, 2020. He was driving on West Ninth Street near Edwards Street in Chester when shots were fired from another vehicle, a Dodge Durango, occupied by five males. · The homicide investigation is ongoing...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 20

Poker ♤ Face
5d ago

So he was killed by a gang of blacks "because all blacks look alike" but ain't nobody wants to talk about black on black crime! BLM dead silent as usual.......

Reply(2)
3
 

Delaware County Daily Times

About the “Remember Me?” series

One of the most frustrating things to investigators is the empty feeling of incompleteness. Nothing is more gratifying than completing an investigation that appeared impossible. The Office of the District Attorney has two specific divisions. One that prosecutes criminal matters before the court and the other that conducts investigations to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spartaindependent.com

Lois J. Hamler Marples

Lois J. Hamler Marples passed away peacefully at home to be with The Lord on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cervical cancer. She was 78. The first of seven children, Lois was born on June 25, 1943, in Passaic, N.J., and was raised in Wayne, N.J., graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1961. Lois had been a lifelong resident of the Lake Stockholm section of Hardyston Township, N.J., since 1963 where she was a homemaker raising her three sons, working part-time as a seamstress and later as a bookkeeper for several local businesses and organizations throughout the years but her favorite job was being the Office Manager at Eastern Tank in Paterson, N.J., for 20 years until she retired.
WAYNE, NJ
chesterspirit.com

Busted in Philly: Local official arrested for rape, other charges

A preliminary hearing has been set for Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith who was arrested in Philadelphia this week for sexually assaulting a minor. Smith is being held in a city jail on $100,000 bail and is set to go before a judge in the city’s Municipal Court on Jan. 5.
DARBY, PA
WMDT.com

Two men arrested after assaulting couple in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Two men were arrested after getting into a fight involving a gun and trying to run from police. Delaware State Police say 25-year-old Joshua R. Daniels of Lincoln and 24-year-old Malik R. Rothwell of Ellendale are facing multiple charges. On December 25th around 1:01 a.m.,...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Arrest Made in Shooting of 15-Year-Old Female in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male and an adult in connection with the shooting incident that took place on December 11. On December 11 at approximately 11:52 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 15-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of December 27

Darren Lane Van Sant, of West Grove, passed away on Dec. 11 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was 61. He was the husband of Kimberly Johnson Van Sant, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Shirley Porter...
WEST GROVE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Connection With September Murder

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a September 2021 murder. Authorities state that on September 25, 2021, at approximately 12:57 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. The victim, identified as 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson, succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Found With Handgun At Christiana Mall After Shoplifting Incident

Newark- Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Savion Whyte-Douglas of Newark, and 25-year-old Stephan Lloyd of Newark, on drug and weapon charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on December 23, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., troopers assigned to the...
DELAWARE STATE

