ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Randy Gregory rolls beside Washington QB Taylor Heinicke in second meme-worthy moment

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys linebacker Randy Gregory seems to enjoy taking time to lie down on the turf with Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. For the second time this season, Gregory was seen rolling over on the ground next to Heinicke, with the latest occurrence coming during the first quarter of the teams' "Sunday Night...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
NFL
Washington Post

Taylor Heinicke’s past two WFT starts are testing Ron Rivera’s belief in his QB

After Taylor Heinicke struggled in consecutive starts, Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera appeared to put the quarterback on notice for the final two games of the regular season. Earlier this week, Rivera insisted that, while Heinicke is the starter and will start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, backup Kyle Allen “probably” will play down the stretch.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

‘John Really, Really Liked Football’: Vikings React To John Madden’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NFL legend John Madden died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. The Austin, Minnesota, native became a football icon in triplicate as a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and sports video game pioneer. Madden’s crowning moment as a coach was his Oakland Raiders’ Super Bowl XI win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the Vikings’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in the 1970s, but Madden’s team denied them a Hollywood ending with a wire-to-wire 32-14 trouncing. Head Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Scott Turner Presser: Taylor Heinicke is our QB, but obviously anything can happen

“Yeah, those are interesting stuff. You look at that (and) Curtis [Samuel] has some background doing it because he was a little bit of a back at Ohio state. We handed him the ball in the Raider game right before the game winning touchdown if you remember that. The thing with a guy like Deebo Samuel and the guys that they do that with – Cordarrelle [Patterson]. When you do it consistently, like the pounding that body type has to take. Those are the types of things where like with Terry, it’s that line. We want to give him the ball, but we don’t want to just give him the ball just for the sake of doing it and have him take unnecessary hits to wear him down. Where Terry’s gonna be valuable for us and is valuable for us is as a receiver and winning on routes down the field. We gotta do a great job of getting him the ball on those types of things. Terry doesn’t necessarily have the background that some of those other guys have. That’s not really necessarily his skillset. Yeah, he can get the ball and he’s great in the yards after catch, but there’s a lot of training that goes into playing running back. Like you said, Curtis did it and Antonio [Gibson] has become a running back. Those are definitely things you’d look to do with guys that have those types of skillsets.”
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy