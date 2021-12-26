ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Jacksonville's 26-21 loss to New York Jets in Week 16

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
Jacksonville suffered yet another loss to a bottom-tier NFL team on Sunday when a potential game-winning drive was halted at the one-yard line in the final seconds. The New York Jets won 26-21 with Zach Wilson winning the duel between the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft over Trevor Lawrence.

The loss dropped the Jaguars to a disappointing 2-13 record on the season, and with the two remaining games coming against current playoff teams, this team is almost certainly going to be picking first overall for the second season in a row. The only significant occurrence was a major negative for the Jags, as star running back James Robinson was lost for the season with an Achilles tear.

As the Jags drop another game in what has been a disastrous 2021 campaign against a team missing more than 15 players and its head coach, here’s how Twitter reacted.

