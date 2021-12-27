ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

CT DEEP bringing back First Day Hikes Jan. 1, 2022

By George Grotheer
 5 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is bringing back its First Day Hikes Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

It’s a great way to start off the year with fresh air and exercise. You can take a walk yourself, or join an in-person hike to some of our state parks.

DEEP asks that if you’re not fully vaccinated to wear a mask outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

