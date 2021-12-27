ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced to one year in prison for attacking store worker over mask

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to one year in prison for attacking a Menards employee who had asked him to wear a mask — and then attacking a police officer with a hammer.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, pleaded guilty to first and second-degree assault charges for the April incident. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation, ordered to perform community service, attend therapy and write apology letters to his victims.

Oeltjenbruns whacked the home improvement store worker in the head several times with a piece of lumber after the worker refused to check him out without a mask. He then fled in his pickup truck, taking police on a low-speed chase through the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IO6S0_0dWRfYki00
Minnesota man Luke Oeltjenbruns was sentenced to one year in prison for attacking a store employee who asked him to put on a mask and then also attacking a police officer.

Once he was stopped, Officer Steven Sickmann reached through the window of the truck. Oeltjenbruns closed the window on his arm, trapping him, and hit the cop in the head with a hammer.

The man’s wife, Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns, said during his sentencing that he suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD from his time in the military.

With Post Wires

Comments / 48

Red Man
5d ago

Had this guy been Black hed be dead the moment he lifted the hammer towards the cop.

Reply
12
TerrorOfTruth
5d ago

one year only for aggravated assault? Can I get a WHITE PRIVILEGED AMERIKKKAN EXPRESS CARD PLEAAASE!!

Reply
4
Related
People

N.C. Man Who Received Life Sentence as Teen for Killing Police Chief Father Will Be Released from Prison

Authorities in North Carolina have reluctantly agreed to a plea deal with a 34-year-old man who has been in prison for his father's murder since 2002. The Gaston Gazette, WSOC-TV, and WCNC-TV all report that Nathanael High could be released as early as 2023. Following his murder and robbery conviction in 2004, Nathanael — 15 at the time — was sentenced to life in prison.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Menards#Oeltjenbruns
12 News

'The victim was failed by so many': Former nurse who raped, impregnated incapacitated woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PHOENIX — The former nurse who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare in 2018 has been sentenced. Nathan Sutherland was given a 10-year prison sentence and lifelong probation. Sutherland will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution. However, Judge Margaret B. LaBianca did grant Sutherland credit for 1,044 days he’s served in jail.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Former Police Officer Sentenced To Prison

(Grinnell, IA) -- A former police officer is going to jail for up to 25 years. Former Eagle Grove police officer Jonathan Bailey was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree harassment. Bailey had threatened to kill his family before fleeing Iowa to Georgia. He was arrested in Georgia and transferred back to Iowa for trial.
GRINNELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
KXII.com

Man accused of raping 16-year-old co-worker

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Police arrested 20-year-old D’Ante Sillivan for the rape of his co-worker, a 16-year-old girl. Court documents said the 16-year-old went to lay down in her car on her break at work the night of December 5 when Sillivan got in. Police said he forced...
CALERA, OK
Kansas City Star

‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019. Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. A judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Homeless woman given six months in prison for using n-word and charging at Black teens with car

An Ohio woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for using the “n-word” and aggressively driving at a pair of Black teenagers.Angela Baker, 43, was convicted on two felony counts of ethnic intimidation, as well as misdemeanor aggravated menacing.In July 2020, she encountered two teen brothers while living in her car in the parking lot of a Meijer grocery store in Toledo.She allegedly made a lewd gesture at the boys, before yelling the “n-word” at them and driving her towards them. In an interview with police, she confessed to charging at the boys with the car to...
HOMELESS
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy