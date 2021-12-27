Man sentenced to one year in prison for attacking store worker over mask

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to one year in prison for attacking a Menards employee who had asked him to wear a mask — and then attacking a police officer with a hammer.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, pleaded guilty to first and second-degree assault charges for the April incident. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation, ordered to perform community service, attend therapy and write apology letters to his victims.

Oeltjenbruns whacked the home improvement store worker in the head several times with a piece of lumber after the worker refused to check him out without a mask. He then fled in his pickup truck, taking police on a low-speed chase through the area.

Minnesota man Luke Oeltjenbruns was sentenced to one year in prison for attacking a store employee who asked him to put on a mask and then also attacking a police officer.

Once he was stopped, Officer Steven Sickmann reached through the window of the truck. Oeltjenbruns closed the window on his arm, trapping him, and hit the cop in the head with a hammer.

The man’s wife, Robbie Lynn Oeltjenbruns, said during his sentencing that he suffers from depression, anxiety and PTSD from his time in the military.

With Post Wires