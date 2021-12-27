Thousands will receive help to pay for COVID-19 related funerals

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Nearly 75% of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are not taking advantage of a Funeral Assistance Program.

Studies showed that 226,000 people applied for federal money to help pay for funeral costs. It may sound like a lot, but there have been 800,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the U.S. since January 2020. The federal government paid out nearly $1.5 billion in benefits.

In order to receive the funeral assistance funds, families must submit a death certificate indicating COVID-19 as the cause of death.

