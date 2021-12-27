ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thousands will receive help to pay for COVID-19 related funerals

By WTVO Newsroom
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Nearly 75% of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are not taking advantage of a Funeral Assistance Program.

Studies showed that 226,000 people applied for federal money to help pay for funeral costs. It may sound like a lot, but there have been 800,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the U.S. since January 2020. The federal government paid out nearly $1.5 billion in benefits.

In order to receive the funeral assistance funds, families must submit a death certificate indicating COVID-19 as the cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Washington State
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal government will reimburse up to $9,000 for COVID-19-related funeral costs

As the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, the federal government has a program that could help families who are not dealing with just the grief of losing a loved one but are also trying to figure out how to quickly come up with thousands of dollars for funeral costs, especially for families who have lost multiple members in a short amount of time to the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
NEWS CENTER Maine

8 Maine hospitals receiving FEMA ambulances, crews to help hospitals ease COVID-19 patient burden

AUGUSTA, Maine — Eight Maine hospitals will get federal help to treat COVID-19 patients in their facilities. President Biden announced the plan Tuesday morning as part of his address on how his administration will battle the pandemic as the omicron variant gains ground in the U.S. The president said the administration will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests that can be shipped to Americans for free. With locations in Scarborough and Westbrook, Abbott Labs plans to make 70 million of those tests in January alone, with plans to scale further in the coming months.
MAINE STATE
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country's most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won't convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knsiradio.com

Funeral Expense Help Available for Families Who Lose a Loved One to COVID-19

(KNSI) — Families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for funeral benefits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA's COVID Funeral Assistance website will pay up to $9000 for funeral expenses. To qualify, the person must have died on American soil; applicants must prove the loved one died after January 20th, 2020, with COVID-19 as the likely cause of death. So far, Minnesota applicants have received more than $13 million in aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
