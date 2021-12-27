ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Music Of Yellowstone Season 4: Cody Johnson, John Moreland, Ryan Bingham, & More Featured In Episode 9

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRcHh_0dWRfOAg00

Yellowstone BROUGHT IT this week.

After what was a relatively light episode (just two songs) last week, Taylor Sheridan and music supervisor Andrea von Foerster more than made up for it tonight.

We have six new tunes to add to the to our league leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, a must-follow for anyone that loves the show, or even just someone looking for a great playlist of country music.

The best soundtrack on television, it features Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show, Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

But on tonight’s episode, Episode 9 of Season 4, we got tunes from Honey Country, Red Shahan, Cody Johnson, Gethen Jenkins, John Moreland, and finally, an acoustic barn performance from Ryan Bingham, AKA Walker, himself.

“Chess” – Honey Country

“Javelina” – Red Shahan

“Dear Rodeo” – Cody Johnson

“Break My Heart Sweetly” – John Moreland

“Restless Ways” – Gethen Jenkins

“Hallelujah” – Ryan Bingham

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete all through the first three episodes of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

