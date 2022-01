A day after Christmas, airlines in the US have cancelled more than 700 flights as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to create chaos for hundreds of thousands of passengers.Airlines cancelled flights for the third day in a row this holiday season, leaving passengers stranded and away from their families.According to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform, more than 1,200 flights were cancelled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Sunday, a day after Christmas. Delta and JetBlue each had more than 100 flight cancellations.On Sunday, across the world, there were more than 2,000 cancellations.Globally, airlines have cancelled...

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO