Topeka, KS

Topeka Zoo animals want your Christmas tree, here’s why

By Katie Garceran
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Zoo is now accepting your Christmas trees to give to its animals.

Zookeeper Adrienne Sebade said the trees are used in a variety of ways for many different animals.

“Some of them will eat the Christmas tree, other ones we can hide things in it, like meatballs or toys…and they will just dig through it,” Sebade said. “It’s a great way to give them enrichment.”

On average, the zoo collects between 100-200 used trees each year. And due to the number they receive, the supply normally lasts through February.

If you would like to donate, visit Munn Memorial Drive to drop it off.

