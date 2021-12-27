ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawerence gets pick-six vs WFT

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a record-breaking start in their Sunday night matchup with the Washington Football Team, getting out to a quick 14-0 lead in Arlington.

However, that hot start continued in a big way as the first quarter began to count down, with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence intercepting Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and taking it back for a score.

With the score, Lawrence also gave Dallas its sixth defensive touchdown on the season, joining Trevon Diggs (two), Anthony Brown, Carlos Watkins, and Dorance Armstrong.

Lawrence also becomes the 17th different Cowboy to score this season, which is a franchise record.

The touchdown also sets the record for the most pick-sixes in a single season in franchise history.

NFL
