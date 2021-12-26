ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: DeMacrus Lawrence becomes 17th Cowboys to score TD on wild Pick-6

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NLKo_0dWRdm5a00

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence saw cornerback Trevon Diggs make his 11th interception of the year and joined the party. Lawrence read Taylor Heinicke perfectly and intercepted a quick pass. Following the catch, Lawrence did his offensive impression and rumbled down the field and through Washington players for a touchdown.

He became the 17th different Cowboys player to score a touchdown this season on the club’s sixth defensive score of the year.

Lawrence spent a large majority of the season on injured reserve after a broken foot early in the year but he’s wasted no time getting back to form. The pick-six is just another play on his impressive reel since returning to the field for Dan Quinn.

Dallas wasted no time dominating the Football Team at home after failing to bury them on the road. It’s a 21-0 lead for the NFC East champions in the first quarter and it’s panic early for Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

The Cowboys’ Defense Got A Boost On Thursday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys have received a significant boost by way of COVID-19 list elevation. On Thursday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis was cleared to retake the field. He was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed this past Sunday’s blowout win over the Washington Football Team. Lewis,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
ESPN

DeMarcus Lawrence not taking Dallas Cowboys' playoff run for granted

FRISCO, Texas -- At 29 and in his eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence is by no means old, but he has been around long enough to understand opportunities can be fleeting. With an 11-4 record, an NFC East title locked up and at least one playoff game...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
NFL
National football post

Cardinals Cowboys Pick, Cards upset?

Dallas is getting a lot of hype and apparently they are starting to believe it. Their biggest competition is not NFL teams, rather their internal content of whether the offense can score more TDs than the defense creates turnovers. But here’s the problem when you start believing your own hype...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Nbc#The Football Team
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ex-Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith's mansion sells in record time

The expansive $2.2 million mansion of ex-Dallas Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith sold in record time this week according to TMZ Sports, who reports the 10,806-square-foot home — which included a private dinner date with Smith — lasted only 22 hours on the market. Smith's pad features five bedrooms, nine total bathrooms, two living rooms and a spacious game room, not to mention a multi-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy