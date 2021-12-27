ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore dollar firms most among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.400 114.41 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3592 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 27.719 27.738 +0.07 Korean won 1186.000 1186.6 +0.05 Baht 33.440 33.41 -0.09 Peso 50.080 50.02 -0.12 Rupiah 14200.000 14220 +0.14 Rupee 75.020 75.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.190 4.193 +0.07 Yuan 6.369 6.3672 -0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.400 103.24 -9.76 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.62 Taiwan dlr 27.719 28.483 +2.76 Korean won 1186.000 1086.20 -8.41 Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41 Peso 50.080 48.01 -4.13 Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13 Rupee 75.020 73.07 -2.61 Ringgit 4.190 4.0200 -4.06 Yuan 6.369 6.5283 +2.50 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Dollar#Currency#Emerging Markets#Currencies#U S Dollar#Asian#Korean
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT 2021 ON A QUIET NOTE (1604 EST/2104 GMT) Wall Street major indexes ended modestly red in light trading on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Reuters

Benchmark yields post largest increase since 2013

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries ended the year with the largest yield increase since 2013 as investors prepare for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise rates as soon as May. The U.S. central bank is under pressure to hike rates to cut off surging...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil posts biggest annual gain since at least 2016

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide. Brent crude futures settled down...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted in thin trading; yuan eyes second year of gains, top performer

* Thai baht set for worst year since 2000 * Most Asian currencies set to end the year in red * Indian rupee on track for fourth year of losses * Most equities gain in 2021; Malaysian shares decline By Sameer Manekar Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure due to the virus-induced travel curbs. The South Korean won, closed on Friday, has lost 9.4% this year - its worst performance since 2008 - while the Philippine peso, the Malaysian ringgit, and the Indian rupee were all set to weaken between 2% and 6%. However, the Taiwan dollar and China's yuan were chasing an over 2% gain over the year, with the yuan set for a second year of gains and becoming the best performing currency in the region. China's yuan, trading at 6.375 per dollar on Friday, was eyeing a 2.4% appreciation on the back of strong trade surpluses and robust portfolio inflows over the year despite overall strength in the U.S. dollar. Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) expect the yuan to remain resilient against the dollar despite the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle next year, and see the currency firm further to 6.30 per dollar by the end of 2022. However, analysts at Dutch-bank ING said they expected the yuan to be more volatile. Portfolio inflows could slow into 2022 if easing of virus-led curbs looked less likely, leading to the volatility "in the face of an increasingly hawkish Fed", they said. In Southeast Asia, the Thai baht finished the year 11.4% weaker, its worst year since 2000, as the economy remained under pressure from a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the country. ANZ analysts see the baht appreciating towards 32.10 by the end of next year, helped by foreign portfolio inflows assuming travel restrictions ease and tourism recovers. Among regional equities, India's Nifty 50 and Taiwan's benchmark were set to add about 24% for the year, Indonesian and Singaporean shares advanced about 10%, while the Malaysian bourse was the only outlier, on track to lose about 6% in 2021. On Friday, emerging Asian currencies were largely muted, while equities traded in the red as thin-volume trading spurred volatility in the markets, with worries regarding the Omicron variant remaining on investor's minds. "A sharp surge in Omicron cases across both the U.S. and Europe warn of a potential collision path with a hawkish Federal Reserve (in 2022)," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "At the very least this heightens the risks of policy uncertainty/volatility." Markets in South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand were closed for the year-end holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise to 6.376% ** India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread ** S.Korea c.bank chief vows to adjust policy interest rate in 2022 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0353 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.03 -10.3 <.N2 -0.4 4.91 0 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.01 +2.42 <.SS 0.36 4.58 S> EC> India - -1.81 <.NS - 23.34 EI> Indones -0.04 -1.61 <.JK - 10.08 ia SE> Malaysi +0.02 -3.69 <.KL -0.64 -5.74 a SE> Philipp +0.03 -5.84 <.PS -2.92 -0.27 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT - -9.44 <.KS - 3.63 C> 11> Singapo +0.04 -2.26 <.ST 0.15 10.11 re I> Taiwan - +2.86 <.TW - 23.66 II> Thailan - -10.2 <.SE - 14.37 d 7 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

BENGALURU (Dec 31): Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency this...
WORLD
Reuters

Gold oscillates around $1,800 as firm dollar weighs

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar gained, with bullion hovering around the $1,800 mark as it heads towards its worst annual performance in six years. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,801.69 per ounce by 1118 GMT while U.S. gold...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
The Independent

FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy