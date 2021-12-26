ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dak-to-Dalton connection extends Cowboys' early lead

By Cameron Burnett
 5 days ago
The Cowboys’ offense has been struggling in recent weeks but it appears they heard the criticism. After an ugly first drive with two sacks and a circus play that failed on third down, cornerback Trevon Diggs ripped down interception No. 11 and it sparked an offensive explosion.

The first drive after the takeaway was quick and capped off by running back Ezekiel Elliott making a touchdown catch from quarterback Dak Prescott. After a quick defensive stop, the offense got back to work and Prescott was impressive. The franchise quarterback marched down the field and capped off a second-straight touchdown drive with a nine-yard pass to tight end Dalton Schultz.

Prescott is red-hot against Washington after a sloppy first game in Week 14 against the Football Team with a 13-for-14 start and two touchdowns against the division rival.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

