WATCH: Cowboys offense has Washington DL fighting each other on bench

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys offense has returned with a vengeance. After struggling to put up points and consistent drives over the last several months, they have returned home for the first time since Thanksgiving and found the confines of AT&T Stadium rather friendly. Dallas’ first drive stalled after allowing back-to-back sacks, but since then they have reeled off three consecutive scoring drives.

Apparently, those three scores combined with watching their season effectively come to an early end has Washington defenders fuming. So much so that Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, two defensive linemen who have been teammates since their days at Alabama, got into an argument over something on their bench. Their copy-the-Cowboys-custom-benches-with-much-different-result benches. Even a punch was thrown.

Dallas leads 28-7 midway through the second quarter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

