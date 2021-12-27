ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New COVID-19 contact tracing efforts start in Illinois this week

By Hannah Follman
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, IL (WTHI) - In Illinois, COVID-19 cases have tripled within the last month. Now the Illinois Department of Health is taking new steps...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 29

Illinois Lifer
5d ago

It is ironic that several testing facilities have closed and the stores do not have them available. All that right when the start hitting the panic button again. These folks are nuts

Reply
21
screw it
4d ago

they can trace this🖕tracking your whereabouts and who you've been in contact with, "vaccine passports"... anyone who studied 1920's and 30's Germany should be veru alarmed!Papiere, bitte

Reply
7
Corsair 4
5d ago

Positive doesn’t even mean you have Covid just that you’ve been exposed to it and created antibodies

Reply(2)
17
