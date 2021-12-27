WATCH: Trevon Diggs matches Cowboys’ single-season interception record

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — It didn’t take Trevon Diggs long to make an impact Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback snagged his 11th interception of the season on Washington’s first offensive play of the game, tying the Cowboys’ single-season interception record in the process.

Digg’s son Aaiden certainly approved of his dad’s high-flying effort to pick off Washington’s Taylor Heinicke with 11:33 to go in the first quarter.

Diggs is nearing NFL history with two regular season games remaining.

Diggs’ 11 interceptions is the most by any NFL player since 1981 when then-Cowboys rookie Everson Walls took down 11 in 16 games.

The second-year Cowboy is three interceptions shy of tying the NFL’s all-time, single-season record set by Austin-native Dick “Night Train” Lane in 1952.

